In the editorial (“He’s an interior secretary on a mission,” Our View, Oct. 9), The New Mexican praised U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt for delivering “a temporary reprieve” for Chaco Canyon.
Yet, in actuality, Secretary Bernhardt has made clear that the oil and gas industry is his first priority, not the protection of Chaco. During his tenure, the Department of the Interior has tried to lease lands near Chaco three times in two years, pulling back only after tribal opposition. Additionally, while the editorial references the secretary’s one-year moratorium on leasing around Chaco, that had already been in place for several years. Finally, it’s now been several months since the secretary announced his moratorium, and he has yet to produce a long-term solution to protect Chaco from development.
I am convinced — and New Mexicans should be, too — that despite the charades, Bernhardt will ultimately side with industry and attempt to open the lands around Chaco to drilling.
Paul Reed
preservation archaeologist and Chaco scholar
Archaeology Southwest
Taos
More harm than good
Regarding Richard Gross’ letter advocating citywide rent control (“Impose rent control,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 13): His motives are laudable, but unfortunately this would do more harm than good. First, such ordinances benefit long-term tenants relative to newer ones — typically, rents paid by the former can only increase by a predetermined percentage and the latter, consequently, pay above-market rates. Second, if rents for everyone are controlled, our housing shortage will be exacerbated, not improved: Entrepreneurs would reduce their investment in rental housing because their revenues would decrease and their expenses increase. Third, when landlords’ revenues are restricted, they often forgo maintenance, and their buildings deteriorate. Buildings may be repossessed or even revert to local government. Fourth, Santa Fe would need to create — and fund — an entirely new unit to oversee whatever ordinance is implemented. Bottom line: Rent control won’t work. The city needs to proactively implement strategies on multiple fronts to rectify the housing crisis.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Armageddon, anyone?
If President Donald Trump’s behavior up until this time has not troubled his loyalists and enablers, his lightning decision to abandon the Kurds should cause an assessment of the man’s stability. The valiant Kurds, disdained by other powers in the region, have been keeping the lid on Middle East terrorism.
With the impulse control of a 3-year-old, Trump pulled the rug from under them, leaving them to the tender mercies of Syria and Turkey. Now, scrambling for their lives, they have made a deal with Syria, Turkey and Russia that alters the balance of power in the region, leaving our friends and allies to regroup, cobbling together their own means of survival. And with the escape from Kurdish prisons of numerous high-profile terrorists, we can expect a series of explosions, as they eagerly make up for lost time.
The Middle East, with its volatile mix of religion and oil, is a box of tinder, now going up in flames. We have the man in Washington, D.C., to thank. Armageddon, anyone?
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
Leads with integrity
I have known Carmen Gonzales for almost 25 years. We first worked together as co-principal investors on a U.S. Department of Education grant known as Regional Educational Technology Assistance. RETA, with Carmen’s leadership, helped thousands of New Mexico teachers thoughtfully integrate technology into their classrooms through a network of over 100 teacher trainers. Later, Carmen worked for me as a policy analyst when I was chairwoman of the New Mexico Senate’s Education Committee. Carmen has deep insight into and experience with educational policy and practice. Her intelligence, integrity and dedication are exceptional. The Santa Fe Public Schools would be very fortunate to have her serve on its board.
Carmen is the daughter of Albert Gonzales, a New Mexico treasure, and she carries his legacy of bringing quality education to all New Mexicans.
Cynthia Nava
retired state senator, District 31
Corrales
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.