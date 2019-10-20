Shelters such as Pete’s Place serve the homeless and work tirelessly with churches and The Food Depot to serve meals and offer shelter. The staff has worked to offer other programs of support and services to this segment of the community.
There is no mental health facility that exists in Santa Fe. How the community continues to turn away from this need is astounding. Mental health is the overriding cause of homelessness. The central location of the campus on the University of Art and Design campus would be ideal for such a model offered by the City Different and could, in conjunction with Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, fill an important need that is sorely lacking not just in our community, but in our state.
Vivian Nelson
Santa Fe
What we deserve
Bold action is required to swiftly address climate change. The Energy Transition Act, passed this last legislative session will deliver just that. The new law means that by 2045, New Mexico’s investor-owned utilities must supply 100 percent of energy from zero-carbon sources.
Moving away from coal, toward renewables is the right thing to do and we owe it to New Mexicans to do so in a way that lifts us all up. Money for economic development and job training buoys families and workers as we shift toward zero-carbon energy. In a state so rich in wind and solar, and so ready to change, we are primed to pave a bold path — one that can model for other states ready to transition. With one of the broadest coalitions that came together to pass this critical legislation, we now must see it through as it transforms our energy landscape. New Mexico deserves it.
Rebecca Baran-Rees
Santa Fe
Lucky and ashamed
I am so ashamed of my country and president. This president has no compassion. He lies all the time. I am so lucky I was born here. I have always been proud to be an American.
William Berman
Santa Fe
Deep or satanic
A preview of coming attractions: The gruesome video featuring Donald Trump annihilating political opponents and his “enemies” in the press surely heralds a campaign of unmitigated ugliness. And one can count on the president to repeat the phrase “deep state” at every opportunity — at his rallies, in tweets and during his rants on the driveway of the White House. Chronically weak on messaging, the Democrats need a memorable phrase of their own to counter the Trump tirades. One that could rattle some of his supporters and actually might stick as a description of the inferno in Washington, D.C., these days: the satanic state.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Leader and funder
We would like to recognize school board candidate Steve Carrillo for his accomplishments (“Early voting for Nov. election starts today,” Oct. 8), leading to the creation of Mandela International Magnet School, the Early College Opportunities High School and for finding funding for new facilities at the Academy for Technology and the Classics.
These schools have certainly increased the educational opportunities available here in Santa Fe. Because of these opportunities, our son is flourishing in the Santa Fe Public Schools system. We hope to see Steve Carrillo reelected for the SFPS school board.
Gilbert Levy and Suzanne Teng
Santa Fe
Standing up
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s operation for a new spine has apparently gone well. Only time will tell if the operation will be successful on a long-term basis, although the short-term prognosis looks good, according to the surgeons.
How do we know that the prognosis appears good? Graham, in a stunning move, slammed Donald Trump for his betrayal of the Kurds. Yes, we should get out of the Middle East, he said, but only if we can guarantee the safety of our allies the Kurds. Other Republicans are considering the same operation, as they’ve had some problems standing straight but it is a risky procedure with no guarantee of success.
Jeff Black
El Prado
Vivian Nelson asks why Santa Fe, the alleged City Different, is so much the city indifferent to those who need help. I was getting a haircut a few weeks ago and the person cutting my hair indicated that to her and her partner, Santa Fe was a city of "limousine liberals" who are glad to lecture others for not being progressive enough but sadly missing in action when it comes to taking care of Santa Fe's needy or pushing for housing equality. Over the weekend, someone wrote a letter in the Albuquerque Journal expressing quite the same sentiments after seeing the social media outcry over those dastardly panhandlers cluttering up our streets.
I concur.
