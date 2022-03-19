For as long as I can recall, wrong-way drivers — especially on our interstates — have been a problem, most recently on I-25 where there were two tragic deaths. All the Do Not Enter signs and Wrong Way alerts and even blinking red lights have had no discernible effects. There is, however, a simple a fairly inexpensive solution.
Ever rent a car at an airport rental car facility? If so, then you have seen with your own eyes the simple method that is used to prevent returning cars from making a retreat. Spiked metal road barriers that permit entering but raise after the car has passed through, making it impossible to go the wrong way without having the car’s tires punctured. If these were placed at all exit ramps; the problem of wrong-way drivers on our highways is solved and needless injuries and deaths prevented.
Robert Samuel
Santa Fe
Stiffen our spines
When we have reached a point in time when we are strategic with our humanity, there is no hope for saving this world. It is precisely at these times when the stakes are so high — yes, as high as the possibility of a World War III — that we must stiffen our spines against those capable of such barbarism as to cause the earth to shudder in horror.
Freedom isn’t just a word that applies to peoples or countries that are fortunate enough to belong to a strategic alliance of geographic entities. Ridiculously, if the bombs were falling just 10 miles west across the border in Poland, we would apparently be willing to risk everything to defend it. When the freedom of any other human being on the planet is at stake, we must fight as though it is our own freedom at stake. How can a free people, who live in a free country, stand by and watch what is happening in Ukraine without acting?
Words are not action. Our feet must be moving if we are serious about the word freedom.
Diane Alexander
Santa Fe
Time for change
I support the Senate bill to make daylight saving time permanent, and would like to request that Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández support — or if necessary, initiate — such a bill in the House.
Victor Garvron
Santa Fe
In bad taste
I was offended by the Without Reservation comic strip Tuesday, March 15 in The New Mexican. There is no humor in a police officer (or anyone) being killed. This was in poor taste and had no place on the comics section or anywhere in a newspaper.
Sharon Gleason
Santa Fe
A clear danger
Who is the most dangerous person in the world? Some say it is President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Some say it is President Xi Jinping of China. Some say it is Kim Jong-Un, supreme leader of North Korea. I say it is Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil. Why him? Because of his encouragement and support of the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest. The rainforest is the lungs of the planet. It is a critical part in keeping carbon dioxide cleaned from the air and reducing global climate change.
The United Nations must seriously consider addressing this problem by demanding Bolsonaro to stop the destruction. This is not a political or economic problem. It is a worldwide problem which is threatening the existence of life on Earth as we know it.
John Lawrence
Santa Fe
The right guy
Ukraine has the right guy. We don’t.
Alan Ross
Santa Fe
