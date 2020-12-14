Regarding the Wall Street Journal’s opinion column on future first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s use of the title “doctor”: Why are some men so pathetically fearful of a woman’s accomplishments?
Joan Brooks Baker
Santa Fe
You’re fired
To all 126 members of Congress who have stood up and identified themselves as unwilling to uphold the democratic process of our elections, it is time you resign your seats in the House of Representatives. You have clearly said you do not wish to uphold the Constitution and are no longer able to uphold the rule of law in our great country. Do us all a favor and follow President Donald Trump out the door and let those who are truly interested in serving our great nation take over. Your services are no longer required.
Jon Nielsen
Santa Fe
Unfit to serve
I want to congratulate the state GOP members who made a loyalty oath to President Donald Trump by questioning President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Their loyalty pledge illustrates their ignorance and blind loyalty to a lost cause.
All legal efforts to overturn the election have failed. Recounts confirmed the initial counts. Biden won the popular vote and Electoral College vote with significant margins. Like many of their brothers and sisters throughout the nation, these New Mexico Republicans have demonstrated their lack of fitness for any job requiring critical awareness and critical thinking. They are nothing but sheep to be shorn.
Gary Hein
Santa Fe
Done with Trump
I understand the election is over and that President-elect Joe Biden has won — no doubts there. But for some reason, the loser’s face keeps showing up in the newspaper, most often as a cartoon. While most of us can agree that he is indeed a cartoon character, a dark one at that, I see no reason to keep his face before us in this way. I am done with him and am working at putting his face, his voice and his deplorable actions out of my life.
So how about it, editors, will you join me in this effort to look forward to a new year without the sad vestiges and visages of 2020? We all know President Donald Trump is not going away permanently, but I want to read the newspaper and enjoy my coffee without his presence first thing in the morning.
Sandra Shackel
Santa Fe
On the Plaza
A monolith might work on the Santa Fe Plaza. Three sides, possible water feature (especially if it rains), and no one knows what it stands for. Maybe it’s like a Festivus pole (from Seinfeld) for the airing of grievances.
Allison Kulp
Albuquerque
Fond memories
Well, that’s the way it goes. I was one of the tens of thousands of Santa Feans who spent part of my youth at the Alto Street Boy’s Club (that’s what it was called when I went in the ’70s and ’80s). I remember the first time I walked in there. My older cousin, Phillip, took me. His older brother, Danny, was a boy of the year recipient one time. I think I still have the pins for the different levels of swimming class tests I passed — things like minnow, sunfish, etc. We used to sell candy at the state offices to earn money to go to Denver for the week. We stayed at some Army barracks where we could bowl for about 40 cents for shoes rental and 50 cents a game. We toured the Denver mint and hung out at the mall. Elitch Gardens and Lakeside amusement parks were awesome. I had only been to Cliff’s Amusement Park in Albuquerque.
The coolest part was hanging out with all these cool dudes that I looked up to — in my head, it was a little like the sequel Bad News Bears in Breaking Training where they go to play in the Astrodome. The Boys & Girls Club was big in my life, even though it was only for a few summers. I grew up in Bellamah, but summers? Summers were for running around with my cousins and friends in the West San Francisco Street neighborhood where my dad, aunts and uncles were raised, at my Grandma Joe’s house.
Mark Ortiz
Santa Fe
