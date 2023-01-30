Regarding any purchase of land by the city of Santa Fe to enable the Richards Avenue extension, please consider: The U.S. is littered with cities that cleaved vibrant neighborhoods with arterial traffic for the sake of providing “convenience” to those passing through or who live in suburbs created by speculators. Santa Fe is a city that uniquely appreciates its convivial lifestyle. We have actually codified neighborhood participation in land-use planning to ensure special places remain special. In the case of the Richards Avenue extension, the people have spoken.
The imposition of a major arterial through established neighborhoods to accommodate sprawl goes against everything we stand for. Santa Fe can avoid the decay triggered by unconscious severing of vital connections with the impervious barriers of vehicular mobbing, common to places from Austin, Texas, to Los Angeles. We should instead turn to places like Portland, Ore., or the Mainline in Philadelphia, where development has been designed to create nodes of density linked by public transit; each supporting its own commercial center. Our suburbs should be banding together to attain the critical mass necessary to accomplish this. We should not be paving the way for developers to override the special ambiance of our life-long neighbors by paving their way through town.
Steve Shaw
Santa Fe
Watch the money
It is not surprising the Richards Avenue extension project has come to a screeching halt when seen against the backdrop of the abysmal record the city has in managing its finances and fiscal responsibility (“State rejects city’s $2.1M offer for land purchase,” Jan. 28). Then-State Auditor Brian Colón said in an interview with KRQE in October of last year, “We still have risk; we still have uncertainty as to what has taken place with the finances over the course of the last couple of years and whether or not the public should be concerned. ... They have a right to know if the office of the state auditor is still concerned, and the answer to that is a resounding, yes.”
Rather than sticking to the original agreement of $3 million for the purchase of the land for the Richards Avenue extension, the city did another appraisal that put the land value at less than half that. The end result is no agreement between the city and the State Game Commission, and this important project to improve traffic flow is delayed until who knows when. How is it that the mayor, City Council and those responsible for managing city finances and subsequent funding for infrastructure improvements can’t get it together? How is the city managing our money? We as taxpayers should be concerned.
Tim Touchstone
Santa Fe
Try an art wall
Regarding the consistent graffiti placed on the yard walls in Casa Solana neighborhood that back up to Gonzales Community School: Why not work with the school to provide an art mural along the wall? It would cut the likelihood of graffiti, highlight student art and be better-looking than individual owners painting cover-ups.
Maggi Hill
Santa Fe
Stop war spending
The United States has spent $113 billion in aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia, according to an oversight report of the USA Joint Strategic Oversight Plan for Ukraine Response. And the war is far from over. Russia will not withdraw from the territory it conquered and will retaliate for the shipment of advanced U.S. weapons to Ukraine. The winners of this war are Russia and the U.S. weapons industries. Losers? As of November 2022, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, stated Russia and Ukraine each have suffered over 100,000 casualties (dead and injured). The doomsday clock now stands at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been. As nuclear war draws near, according to The Atlantic, “Nuclear war would be a climate problem: Even a ‘minor’ skirmish would wreck the planet.” Tell your representatives that you oppose this war spending.