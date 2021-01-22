On Jan. 15, I was the victim of a hit-and-run ski accident on the Broadway run under the chairlift at Ski Santa Fe.
I never saw the person who hit me, coming or going. Within moments, a good Samaritan stopped, and what seemed like seconds later, Emily of the ski patrol team and Karston from mountain safety, arrived.
I am grateful for Emily’s professional competence, confidence and efficiency in treating me. She turned a bad situation into as good as an outcome as could be. During this pandemic, we appreciate any chance to get outside and play safely. We have been so impressed with the public health measures, safety and processes in place at Ski Santa Fe. The ski patrol thankfully adds another layer of security.
Sara Breckenridge-Sproat
Santa Fe
Let them play
Yes, we must return our high school athletes to the playing field, track or gym (“Give high school athletes a chance to play,” Our View, Jan. 22).
It is well past time for adult supervisors to stop restricting our youth. Get to work organizing training and produce some sort of competitive season for young people to look forward to. Our teenagers have been stuck at home, isolated behind their Zoom screens for too long.
I have never seen my son so despondent as when his high school cross-country season was canceled in the fall.
He loves nothing more than team spirit and competition. The shutdown has been devastating. At a critical time in their development, our youth are losing valuable social skills and broader society is being stunted.
By shutting down New Mexico youth activities, we are learning nothing about how to cope with the social aspects of this pandemic. Dozens of other states have continued to operate youth sports without increasing infection rates. It is high time for New Mexico’s youth to again enjoy the fun, laughter, effort and camaraderie of athletics.
Peter Sisler
Santa Fe
Majority support
The majority of New Mexicans support the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act, House Bill 47, which we are co-sponsoring in the Legislature. The bill authorizes medical aid in dying so terminally ill New Mexico residents have the opportunity for a peaceful death, if their end-of-life suffering becomes unbearable.
This act allows a dying patient — once they receive a diagnosis of likely death within six months — to initiate the aid-in-dying process outlined in our law. Safeguards ensure that patients are in control and making their own decisions.
The patient is firmly in control of their end-of-life decisions and allows them to choose how to live their last days. Medical aid in dying offers peace of mind and a measure of control at the end of life, which allows many people to live fully through serious illness, knowing that they will not need to suffer beyond what they can bear.
For more information about medical aid in dying, visit https://endoflifeoptionsnm.org.
Rep. Debbie Armstrong
D-Albuquerque
Sen. Liz Stefanics
D-Cerrillos
Accountability matters
It is disheartening that just 10 Republicans voted with the Democrats to impeach the former President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives. Trump broke his oath to defend the Constitution when he encouraged his supporters and then stood by to watch them attack the legislative branch.
One of the arguments against impeachment was that this would further divide the country. This is wrong.
What happened on Jan. 6, the deaths and destruction, should have been sufficient for unified action to hold Trump accountable. The failure of the majority of the Republicans to hold the the former president accountable weakens our democracy.
It is an example of how easy it is for a Mussolini to rise to power. At present, it appears the Senate will not have the votes to convict Trump after the article of impeachment is sent to the Senate. Hopefully, this will not be the case.
To not punish Trump, even when he is no longer president, is to establish a precedent on what our chief executive can get away with.
This is a long-term consequence that damages the health of our institutions of democracy, removing the power of the legislative branch. It is abhorrent to me that Trump will receive all the perks of being a former president (unless the Senate votes to change this) after having broken his oath to defend and uphold the Constitution.
We should all find it abhorrent.
Joseph Stack
Santa Fe
