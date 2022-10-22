I speak from the experience of being a mother, a grandmother and a woman who had an abortion prior to Roe v. Wade. Motherhood is a sacred role that goes back to the beginning of time for human beings. It is precious, fundamental, all-encompassing and lasts a lifetime. Forced pregnancy and forced motherhood are morally wrong. Women get pregnant for many reasons, sometimes carelessness, denial, coercion, rape, substance abuse, risk-taking or momentary passion. Motherhood should be entered into with commitment and longing, not forced upon someone because of a careless or abusive moment.
Every child deserves to be a wanted child and to have a willing, loving and dedicated mother. Wanted children are less apt to be abused and neglected. Forced pregnancy and forced motherhood are morally wrong. The world does not need more unwanted children. Human population is destroying our perfect planet. Clean water, pure air, healthy ecosystems, myriads of species, arable land, sustainable climate and living oceans are all being lost due to overpopulation, greed and disrespect for Mother Earth. Forced pregnancy is wrong for the planet.
“Pro-life” could be reinterpreted to mean support of all life on this planet, including its magnificent biosphere and the life of human beings in balance with all other life on Earth. I believe children have the right to be wanted, that motherhood is a sacred choice and that we should respect and care for this living planet above all else. I am pro-life.
Beverley Spears
Santa Fe
Sorry solution
After the slaughter of so many innocent children at a school in Uvalde, Texas, parents had to claim the bodies of their child. Some of the victims were so badly mutilated that a DNA test was needed so proper identification could be made. Now the governor of Texas has offered to provide free DNA kits to all parents of schoolchildren so if another shooting takes place, parents can easily identify what remains of their child. How generous of the governor! Perhaps there is a less horrific way to help prevent the violence than having a parent need a DNA kit.
Ron Siegel
Santa Fe
Peace, not war
Congress authorized $54 billion in aid to Ukraine this year and just voted to send an additional $12 billion, notwithstanding our $2 trillion national debt. Ukraine needs between $3 billion and $4 billion a month to prevent its government from collapsing amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, the International Monetary Fund has reported. In perspective, the New Mexico state budget for 2023 is $8.5 billion.
U.S. and NATO officers are now fully involved in Ukraine’s operational war planning, aided by a broad range of U.S. intelligence gathering and analysis. President Joe Biden warned we currently risk nuclear Armageddon. The $290 million authorized for anti-radiation drugs are small comfort when we can prevent a war of unprecedented destruction and horror. Better to take care of our own society’s problems than fan the flames of war of a border dispute 6,000 miles from Santa Fe, which only benefits the weapons industry. Let’s give peace a chance.
Raymond Singer
Santa Fe
St. E’s needs donations
As recent weather showed, autumn has arrived and, along with it, more and more people coming to our door at St. Elizabeth Shelter asking for clothes and warm items to ward off the chill. It seems whenever the seasons change, supplies are low on such newly needed items. We could really use donations of jackets, gloves, scarfs, hats, blankets, sleeping bags, etc. We’re open 24/7 to accept items at the Men’s Emergency Shelter on Alarid Street or Casa Familia on Berry Avenue.
Edward Archuleta
executive director
St. Elizabeth Shelter
Santa Fe
Bad call for health care
I’m drop-jawed by Dr. David Arredondo’s naiveté in naming a private equity firm, Sound Physicians, to manage the ER at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center (“For-profit ER firm raises concerns,” Oct. 17). He says it’s a “staffing organization,” to, you know, “provide care.” To establish my bona fides: I’ve worked in private equity since 1999. I’ve written 23 books, many about private equity. I currently manage an international investment bank. Let me assure the doctor; Sound Physicians is not a “staffing organization.” Doc, just FYI, private equity firms raise funds, often promising a 300 percent “cash-on-cash” returns in three years to investors. Where do you think those earnings come from, tip jars? Nope. They’re extracted from overextended doctors, underpaid nurses and from our community, by billing the sickest (often poorest) among us: injured people who seek ER care, often in desperation. Sound Physicians is here for profit, nothing more or less. “Staffing organization,” my foot.