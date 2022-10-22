I speak from the experience of being a mother, a grandmother and a woman who had an abortion prior to Roe v. Wade. Motherhood is a sacred role that goes back to the beginning of time for human beings. It is precious, fundamental, all-encompassing and lasts a lifetime. Forced pregnancy and forced motherhood are morally wrong. Women get pregnant for many reasons, sometimes carelessness, denial, coercion, rape, substance abuse, risk-taking or momentary passion. Motherhood should be entered into with commitment and longing, not forced upon someone because of a careless or abusive moment.

Every child deserves to be a wanted child and to have a willing, loving and dedicated mother. Wanted children are less apt to be abused and neglected. Forced pregnancy and forced motherhood are morally wrong. The world does not need more unwanted children. Human population is destroying our perfect planet. Clean water, pure air, healthy ecosystems, myriads of species, arable land, sustainable climate and living oceans are all being lost due to overpopulation, greed and disrespect for Mother Earth. Forced pregnancy is wrong for the planet.

“Pro-life” could be reinterpreted to mean support of all life on this planet, including its magnificent biosphere and the life of human beings in balance with all other life on Earth. I believe children have the right to be wanted, that motherhood is a sacred choice and that we should respect and care for this living planet above all else. I am pro-life.

