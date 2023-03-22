In the Sunday issue (“Woke power needs to be celebrated,” Letters to the Editor, March 19) is a letter written by Chuck Higgins. For what seems like a very long time I have seen the word “woke” used over and over again. Like many people, I was never quite sure what woke meant.
In this wonderful letter, Higgins not only defines the word in very simple terms — “refuse to be complacent about social injustice” — but has some very important reasons why woke is so important. I urge everyone to find the letter and take a good look at it. You will be glad you did and a lot more knowledgeable about something too poorly understood by so many people.
Thank you, Chuck Higgins.
Ron Siegel
Santa Fe
In any weather
Kudos to Danny Vigil, who manages to get here with the newspaper no matter what the weather is doing. Stay safe and be careful.
Annette Strom
Santa Fe
Not so tough
I could see city facilities closing early Friday because the weather and roads were bad — of course, as soon as closures were announced, the sun came out. On Monday, however, I fail to see why the city was on a four-hour delay (for recreation facilities, anyway, which open at 6 a.m.; a two-hour delay would mean opening at 8 a.m.). At 4 a.m., barely any snow was on the ground and by 5:30 a.m., it was raining with the streets being wet but not icy. What happened to the hardy New Mexican?
Stefanie Beninato
Santa Fe
Loan it all, libraries
I would like to talk about interlibrary loans from public libraries. I don’t think it makes sense that only paper books can be transported between libraries because they can be damaged, too. This is the reason I’m given that audio books, CDs and DVDs aren’t transported between libraries.
I think it would be better for patrons, including me, if all library materials (paper books, audio books, CDs and DVDs) could be shared. An example is Santa Fe Public Library to Mesa Public Library in Los Alamos. If items can be transported between branches of the same library (an example of this is Southside Branch to Main Library) they can and should be transported between different libraries.
Christopher Thompson
Santa Fe
Unseemly comparison
To David Gallegos, a Republican state representative in New Mexico: It is unseemly — insulting, even horrifying — to compare a female American citizen’s right to private reproductive choice determining her economic future, her physical health, her “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and the Holocaust. (“Senate advances abortion bill,” March 8).
The Holocaust was the “final solution” of the Nazis resulting in the murder of millions of the born: Jewish people, Roma, children and adults with physical and mental disabilities and gay people. Nuns, priests, anyone who tried to save potential victims also were executed.
Many prisoners in Nazi concentration such as Auschwitz — where my grandfather, Joseph Weinberger was gassed in 1944 — were gassed immediately upon arrival. It was the most common fate for the elderly, pregnant women, and women with infants and small children. Other prisoners were worked to the bone and then gassed when no longer useful. Try learning from history, Rep. Gallegos.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Bad for public health
In the article (“Food fight: FDA wants to redefine ‘healthy,’ but manufacturers resist,” March 5) the Consumers Brands Association representative says: there is a lack of scientific consensus on the “relationship between sugar intake and diet-related disease.”
What about diabetes? Manufacturers are unaware of the skyrocketing cases of childhood diabetes linked to high-sugar diets? The name “diabetes mellitis” literally refers to sugar in the blood and urine. The position they have taken is not only shockingly misleading (lying) but harmful to public health.