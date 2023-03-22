In the Sunday issue (“Woke power needs to be celebrated,” Letters to the Editor, March 19) is a letter written by Chuck Higgins. For what seems like a very long time I have seen the word “woke” used over and over again. Like many people, I was never quite sure what woke meant.

In this wonderful letter, Higgins not only defines the word in very simple terms — “refuse to be complacent about social injustice” — but has some very important reasons why woke is so important. I urge everyone to find the letter and take a good look at it. You will be glad you did and a lot more knowledgeable about something too poorly understood by so many people.

Thank you, Chuck Higgins.