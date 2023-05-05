Regarding the big box on the Plaza: Here is a suggestion. Return the Soldiers' Monument to the Santa Fe Plaza with new wording honoring both the fallen and those who served in the armed forces of the United States of America.

Beginning with the Civil War, honor those who served. In the First and Second World Wars, again honor all who served. Honor the fallen soldiers and those who served in our country's "forever wars" of the last half century to the present. Those who were drafted and those who volunteered are the real heroes. They answer their country's call like true patriots.

My wish is that the mayor comes to a resolution for the big box problem.

