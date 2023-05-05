Regarding the big box on the Plaza: Here is a suggestion. Return the Soldiers' Monument to the Santa Fe Plaza with new wording honoring both the fallen and those who served in the armed forces of the United States of America.
Beginning with the Civil War, honor those who served. In the First and Second World Wars, again honor all who served. Honor the fallen soldiers and those who served in our country's "forever wars" of the last half century to the present. Those who were drafted and those who volunteered are the real heroes. They answer their country's call like true patriots.
My wish is that the mayor comes to a resolution for the big box problem.
Irene Brandtner de Martinez
Santa Fe
Blessed by NMSA
I recently had the privilege of attending the spring dance program of the New Mexico School for the Arts. During my many years of living, I have seen many great dance performances. This one was absolutely brilliant and ranks with the best. It had fantastic choreography with amazing young dancers. It was very professionally presented — just outstanding. Special thanks to Catherine Oppenheimer for her work. Santa Fe is blessed to have such an institution. Be sure to support this wonderful school — we are very blessed to have it.
Margaret VeneKlasen
Santa Fe
Moms' lives matter
Regarding the male judge who sentenced a teen in Hobbs to 18 years (minus two) for attempting to kill her newborn ("Mom sentenced for tossing baby in trash," May 2). How many underage, immature, pregnant girls have killed their newborns since the beginning of time? Start counting. Is this a good thing? Of course not. Yes, babies can be dropped off at hospital or police station. But rape, terror, isolation, fear of punishment and retribution, threats by the father, family, poverty, hormonal unbalance — all of these things do not add up to criminalizing birth and the complexity of female reality.
These so-called right-to-life (let's call it "right-to-birth") men (women, too) display no empathy for or concept of the physical trauma of what such a birth situation feels like. Instead, this powerful male judge lectures the young woman about how she nearly destroyed the life of her son while at the same destroying her life with an excessive prison sentence. This is demonization of motherhood and women. The life of the infant is clearly more important to this judge than the life of a panicked and desperate young mother.