People complain all the time about city services, so I’d like to extend a thank-you instead.
The lid of my recycling can was badly cracked (not my fault, the truck bangs it around) and it looked like a piece was about to fall out. I didn’t relish the prospect of having to chase my recycling around the neighborhood on the next windy day. So I contacted Recycle Santa Fe about it, and the next day Ernestina Lujan referred me to the city of Santa Fe Environmental Services Department.
I emailed the department, and Kim Rivera replied that they had issued a work order to replace the lid on Friday, my trash pickup day. Today, when I went out at noon to bring the can in, it had a brand new lid. I’m impressed! Thanks for the prompt service.
Paula Lozar
Santa Fe
Welcome back
I was glad to read the article giving us an update about the India Palace restaurant ("Still rebuilding," June 22) and am glad it was on the front page.
I am still reeling over the destruction of their restaurant. The shock of it all and to have had it happen in Santa Fe is profoundly sad. The perpetrators spray-painted “Trump 2020” and “White Power” on the inside walls, with other derogatory remarks directed toward Muslims. They are too vulgar to print here.
The recent article made it very clear that the owners are not Muslims; they are Sikhs from India. However, no religious group deserved this violence and derogatory remarks against them. This crime makes me question the intelligence of the perpetrators, who sadly have not been found.
Perhaps the leaders of the various faith groups in Santa Fe could offer a free course to the community about the history of the various religions. I think we need this. I hope I speak for many of the Santa Fe residents who will be happy to welcome India Palace back in business.
Paula McClean
Santa Fe
Boot big money
Eight years ago, the group Move to Amend came to town with a sideshow game in a panel truck: Insert a dollar bill at one end, and it came out stamped, “The system isn’t broken, it’s fixed!” (It’s legal to write on cash so long as the denomination is still legible.)
The stamping machine highlighted the proposed “We the People” amendment to the federal Constitution, clarifying that, first, corporations are not people, and therefore do not get the rights guaranteed to people, and second, money is not “free speech.” This would overturn the Citizens United decision, which has done so much to facilitate the wealthy influencing elections.
Despite the similar title, the voter-rights “For the People Act” recently scuttled by the Senate takes a different tack than the We the People amendment (House Joint Resolution 48). They are complementary: While we regroup around the act, we must press forward with the amendment. U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, please co-sponsor HJR 48. Abolish corporate personhood and get big money out of politics.
Paige Grant
Santa Fe
Keep investigating
Inconclusive? (“Investigation into pedestrian’s death questioned,” May 30) Huh. Wonder why?
Perhaps it was because there was never a follow-up interview of the driver whose vehicle hit and killed Paul Ross on a clear March afternoon? Perhaps it was because the vehicle involved was not impounded to thoroughly examine the physical state of the vehicle and whether there was any on-vehicle device to shed light on the driving patterns, braking, etc.? Or perhaps it was because the driver’s cellphone was not retained to work with the District Attorney's Office to obtain a reasonable search warrant for only the five minutes preceding the incident? Perhaps it was because it appears no additional witnesses were sought? Or existing ones re-interviewed? (If you witnessed the accident at St. Michael’s Drive and Galisteo Street at 12:28 pm March 26 and did not stop at the time, please call the Santa Fe Police Department and Rick Sandoval, the Ross family attorney.)
Final report? Hardly. This should remain an open investigation. I would encourage the mayor and City Council to receive regular and transparent updates from the chief of police regarding any and all incidents resulting in the death of a member of this community that remain unsolved. I call on the police chief to reopen this case and assign the best investigators the department can obtain to truly investigate this incident. A grieving Santa Fe family deserves this. The taxpayers and voters demand it.
John D. Jones
Santa Fe
