Milan Simonich's Ringside Seat column ("Santa Fe's great escape: Shedding Gannett," Aug. 15) gives me an opportunity to add my praise and my thanks to the owner and staff of this exceptional local newspaper. I lived through Gannet's purchase of the Louisville Courier Journal, owned by my grandfather and father, in the late 1980s, and saw the disastrous results. The newspaper is now a skeleton with wire service news and almost no staff or local coverage.

It was especially heartbreaking for me, a minority shareholder, witnessing the collapse of an attempt on the part of the staff at the Courier Journal to buy the newspaper. We all sometimes have issues with The Santa Fe New Mexican, but it is high time for a loud shout of gratitude for a newspaper vital to our community's health and well being.

Sallie Bingham

Popular in the Community