Milan Simonich's Ringside Seat column ("Santa Fe's great escape: Shedding Gannett," Aug. 15) gives me an opportunity to add my praise and my thanks to the owner and staff of this exceptional local newspaper. I lived through Gannet's purchase of the Louisville Courier Journal, owned by my grandfather and father, in the late 1980s, and saw the disastrous results. The newspaper is now a skeleton with wire service news and almost no staff or local coverage.
It was especially heartbreaking for me, a minority shareholder, witnessing the collapse of an attempt on the part of the staff at the Courier Journal to buy the newspaper. We all sometimes have issues with The Santa Fe New Mexican, but it is high time for a loud shout of gratitude for a newspaper vital to our community's health and well being.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Protect the forest
Many of our citizens have written letters and articles protesting the U.S. Forest Service employing flawed treatments of our forests with aggressive thinning/logging and burning that have led to our tragic wildfires this year. The recent Forest Service plan only reflects their old policies, without preparing an environmental impact statement. Fortunately, key citizens of Santa Fe are stepping forward to protect our forests.
The Santa Fe County Commission unanimously passed resolution No. 2022-050 to urge the Forest Service to prepare an environmental impact statement with greater public engagement. The commission is also calling for the Forest Service to assess new approaches for forest conservation in this critical time of climate change. Thank you, County Commissioner Anna Hansen for this strong stand for our forests and wildernesses.
It is time for the communities of Santa Fe work together as empowered forest stewards. We must reevaluate who is trustworthy to make crucial and informed decisions about the health and sustainability of our forests. We must all act to protect the inherent healthy ecosystems of our forests and its wildlife.
Lura Brookins
Santa Fe
Still a pandemic
Why is The New Mexican no longer posting daily numbers pertaining to COVID-19 on the front page of the online edition? On top of that, news about the coronavirus under the news tab is outdated. Could this be part of the problem with people walking around as if public health crisis still exists?
Anecdotally, fewer than 5 percent of the attendees at Spanish Market were masked. Yes, I know it was outdoors, but the crowd was packed together like sardines, and not a lot of breeze was blowing the day we went. I still do see sensible people masking up in indoor settings such as stores, but they are the exception rather than the rule. The pandemic is not over. People should stop treating is as such.
Scott Smith
Santa Fe
Consider the risk
In addition to the problems discussed by others that the proposed rezoning at 2200 Old Pecos Trail would cause, the city must understand this parcel is in a Federal Emergency Management Agency Special Flood Hazard Area. The National Flood Hazard Layer Firmette map clearly shows this hazard. When confronted with this incontrovertible fact, the city engineer said, "I would hope that all property owners near an arroyo, stream, or river would consider how to protect their structures from floodwaters."
Keith Anderson
Santa Fe
Cool off
I couldn't agree more with former President Donald Trump that everyone needs to turn down the heat regarding the FBI search of his home.