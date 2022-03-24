Regarding Scott Shuker's well-intentioned letter ("Grateful teachers," March 17): As a retired teacher of 34 years in Santa Fe Public Schools, I recall that I had to work from mid-August to the end of May and was paid for nine months, 182 days to be exact. Beyond the contract hours, I had additional lesson preparation and grading to do, which happened nightly and on weekends. I annually taught summer school to enhance my miserable wages and worked second jobs whenever I could to provide for my family. Educators are required to be college-educated and licensed by the state. In addition, they must complete continued professional development courses to stay proficient in their jobs. Ironically, in 2022, New Mexico teachers are still among the lowest-paid in our country.
Please, Mr. Shuker, tell me where you teach so I can apply to work three months less on a full year's salary. Also, I hope you do not teach math.
Gary Reynolds
Santa Fe
Their fair share
In January of 2022 Natural Grocers canceled a $2-per-hour raise for all employees. The raise lasted two pay periods. Bosses then started employee appreciation month in February. During this month, employees received non-cash incentives such as a scarf, 50 cents off Chapstick and other non-bonuses. While Good4You crew members labored to stock shelves, comply with COVID-19 protocols, handle agitated customers and manage depleted labor resources, the net sales for Natural Grocers increased $277.3 million (4.6 percent) in the first quarter of 2022 alone. As a result, on March 16, shareholders received $0.10/share dividend for each stock purchased before Feb 28.
Employees deserve better. The revolving labor door will cease turning if employees are compensated fairly, year after year. Customer experience will improve, and store morale will lift when employees are less worried about how they are going to make ends meet and more concerned with the task at hand. It’s time for Natural Grocers to put its money where its mouth is and pay employees a fair share of the profits they take part in creating.
Colton Gully
Parker, Colo.
Snow confusion
Twice in the last few weeks, the superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools has neglected to call a two-hour delay to the start of school despite extremely hazardous driving conditions. This morning, March 23, featured falling snow, icy roads and visibility of less than a quarter mile — much worse than on other occasions when the start of school has been delayed. It's bad for everyone when bad roads are clogged up with school traffic. Parents need to see consistency from the superintendent on critical safety matters like this. When?
B. Williams
Santa Fe
Let's do our part
Thank you for the Our View ("Spend wisely to avoid funding Putin's war," March 23). Most of us can't do much to help Ukraine, but we can vote with our wallets. The piece and the link provided make it much easier to do so.
David Howard
Española
Morning companion
When we moved here seven years ago, we left a "community" newspaper that no longer represented the community it served. It had been purchased by a large corporation. We are thrilled to belong to a community that has a "real" local newspaper. Thank you for listening to your subscribers and printing the COVID-19 stats daily. We utilize that data to monitor our health risk in the community.
We look forward each morning to coffee with The New Mexican.
Charlene Cebell
Santa Fe
Accountable
Alec Baldwin killed innocent mother Halyna Hutchins and now tries to weasel out of the fact that he and he alone was solely responsible for taking her life. In four months, Sheriff Adan Mendoza has not brought a single charge — and he’s running for reelection? Baldwin should at least be charged with involuntary manslaughter.
With a gun in his hands, Baldwin should immediately have clicked out the cylinder personally to verify that the gun was not loaded. This responsibility cannot be foisted on someone else. He then pointed the revolver. Protestations that then “somehow the gun went off” are pathetic evasions. Baldwin must be held accountable.
Michael Pschorr
Santa Fe
