The race to the bottom in politics reached new depths last week. A hearing allegedly into the qualifications of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a seat on the Supreme Court turned into an inquisition led by two Republican senators, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley. Their smarmy, out-of-context charges against the judge would have earned them a D for demagoguery in any classroom at the elite universities they attended (Cruz, Princeton and Harvard Law; Hawley, Stanford and Yale Law). What they displayed was nothing less than profiles in calumny.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Crime catch and release
When will the legal system in New Mexico be held responsible for endangering the lives of innocent New Mexicans?
Richard Barrett
Santa Fe
Lack of snow-day logic
The school district’s snow delay policy in now a total mystery to me. All winter long, two-hour school delays have been declared after a very light dusting has occurred. On Wednesday, after 4 inches of heavy snow had piled up, no delay was declared. Icy streets everywhere. A greater danger for drivers leads to no concern for the safety of our kids. Go figure!
Don Clark
Santa Fe
Haven’t been enough thanks to go around
The New Mexican’s editorial (“The end of the COVID-19 updates,” Our View, March 14) noted the end of state Department of Health updates and thanked Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for their efforts in communicating and handling the coronavirus pandemic. First, I don’t believe updates should be canceled as another wave of the virus may be developing. The public needs to know. Second, I think there are many more who should be thanked. Dr. Tracie Collins came in as secretary of the Department of Health at a critical time and was there for the development of the vaccination program that has resulted in New Mexico being a leader in vaccinating the population. We also need to thank all those with less visible roles in the vaccination program and in treating those who did develop COVID-19. They deserve our thanks for putting themselves at risk and working hard at very stressful jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Frank Chambers
Santa Fe
The current state of Mount St. Helens
Right after reading the funnies and trying to identify the Hocus Pocus changes, my morning routine ends with the Super Quiz. Imagine my delight in finding a fact-checkable error in the quiz, the subject of which was “The 50 States.” Asking which state hosted the cataclysmic event of the eruption of Mount St. Helens, they provided the answer of “Oregon.” Excuse me? Part of my childhood consisted of magical end-of-summer trips to Spirit Lake at the base of beautiful Mount St. Helens, where we paddled about in the reflection of the mountain and watched the daily show of lapping water — the spirit of Spirit Lake. Much of this is gone after the events of May 18, 1980. The mountain slid into Spirit Lake, as I understand it. It is gone now, but those memories will last a lifetime. Mount St. Helens is in the state of Washington.
Christine Mather
Santa Fe
A Trump conviction is no slam dunk
Though I share Margaret Willen’s outrage (“What is Biden waiting for?” Letters to the Editor, March 21) concerning former President Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack and her belief in Trump’s guilt on this and other matters, she and others are overconfident any prosecution would prove guilt “beyond a reasonable doubt,” which is, ultimately, the threshold necessary to find the former president guilty.
Any jury seated will no doubt contain members amenable to arguments Trump’s lawyers can make. Thus, the possibility the jury would return a not guilty verdict is high, as is the potential for a hung jury. While the Guardian opinion by Lawrence Tribe is compelling, so is an opinion by Paul Rosenzweig in the The Atlantic, in which he demolishes the confident rationale legal action against Trump is a slam-dunk. People like Willen and myself must be cautious about expecting any jury to see the facts as we do. The outcome of a Trump trial may be perverse and increase his chances of reelection.
Dave Larson
Santa Fe
Mr. Lamm, I agree with you, and I love your way with words!
Christine, I think we New Mexicans have long since been accustomed to the sad state of geographical ignorance that exists across America. You are of course correct. I was at Mount St. Helens in 1980, participating in research during the early phases of the eruption and watching as the second crater appeared, the first juvenile material was erupted, and the bulge on the side of the mountain, which eventually failed in the lateral blast, began. It was such an exciting time for me, a budding young volcanologist, and I will never forget it. It of course transpired in Washington, our field teams were in fact based out of Randle, WA. No tectonic shift occurred to move the mountain into Oregon. One of these days one of the Oregon volcanoes will erupt and then the geographically-challenged might get it right?
Yes, thanks, Christine, for the correction about Mt St Helens being in WA...I have found one or two other mistakes in that column on occasion.
I understand your POV, Dave, but I think we need to give citizens some credit for not being dupes (yes, I know 74 million were). No one is above the law---time all the Trumps involved were tried for their crimes.
