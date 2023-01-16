In New Mexico, the crime of assault includes “any unlawful act, threat, or menacing conduct which causes another person to reasonably believe that s/he is in danger of receiving an immediate battery.”

On Friday, Judge Angela “Spence” Pacheco fined self-appointed vigilante Gary O’Brien, who had pulled his vehicle off Bishops Lodge Road to physically threaten a peaceful demonstrator, to $300 and 90 days of unsupervised probation (“Fine, not jail, for man who assaulted peaceful demonstrator,” Jan. 13). This is a proverbial slap on the wrist. Amid a rising national tide of threats to election officials, officeholders, enforcement officers — and on any given day, you and me — we the people need courts to rise to the challenge by making examples of vigilantes.

Dave Wheelock

Popular in the Community