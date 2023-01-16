In New Mexico, the crime of assault includes “any unlawful act, threat, or menacing conduct which causes another person to reasonably believe that s/he is in danger of receiving an immediate battery.”
On Friday, Judge Angela “Spence” Pacheco fined self-appointed vigilante Gary O’Brien, who had pulled his vehicle off Bishops Lodge Road to physically threaten a peaceful demonstrator, to $300 and 90 days of unsupervised probation (“Fine, not jail, for man who assaulted peaceful demonstrator,” Jan. 13). This is a proverbial slap on the wrist. Amid a rising national tide of threats to election officials, officeholders, enforcement officers — and on any given day, you and me — we the people need courts to rise to the challenge by making examples of vigilantes.
Dave Wheelock
Santa Fe
Keeping promises
As the 2023 New Mexico Legislature begins its regular session, can we keep count of how many times the word “children” is used? Every year, it seems, the governor and majority leaders talk about the priority of children. No need to list broken promises. We know the statistics. The coronavirus pandemic was a buffet of induced trauma. Then pile on a substandard, politicized educational system, violence in schools and stressed parents.
Personally, I want to apologize to all those children. We, adults, are making kids deal with so many problems rather than fixing them ourselves. In 60 days, let’s see what promises were made and what promises were kept.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Parking citation woes
I received a postcard from the city Parking Division on Jan. 11 for a double-park citation issued Dec. 29. No citation was ever left with my vehicle, which was in the municipal lot at 703 Water St. I parked in the morning, when snow obscured the white lines that delineate parking spaces, so it was an approximate parking job. I paid for all-day parking and went to work.
The citation postcard places the violation at 2:09 p.m., which was after the snow melted. I repeat: There was no citation left with my vehicle at that time. The time frame in this instance renders review impossible. My option is to pay by phone or have additional fees added. Thank you, Parking Division, for another display of inability to assess a given situation correctly, and giving no notice until it is too late to challenge.
Paul Friesen
Santa Fe
Defending the faith
Thank you, Jim Zebora, for defending the Catholic Church from what I saw as columnist Randall Balmer’s suggestion that Catholics should abandon all morality and become like Episcopalians (“Columnist misunderstands Catholic fundamentalists,” Jan. 11). I have my own problems with the Catholic Church, but I still know a handful of Catholics who are faithful, pro-life and anti-perversity.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
Protecting democracy
I want to thank members of the County Commission for their full support. On Jan. 10, we presented a resolution on protecting our democracy. The resolution included not tolerating unlawful attempts to disregard the will of the voters and override the results of the election. It supports calling on all enforcement departments to investigate fully the facts of these unlawful attempts and prosecute to the full extent of the law In addition, it calls for standing with election workers who are facing threats and intimidation, requiring legislation to sufficiently protect them and adequate funding to carry out free and fair elections.
Donna Thiersch
Santa Fe
A winning hospital
More kudos for our very own Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The facility recently received an “A” Leapfrog grade for patient safety, and now Christus St. Vincent has made the Nurse.org list as the safest hospital in New Mexico to work as a nurse.
We are very fortunate to have such a superb hospital in our relatively small town. I urge all of you who can to thank our hospital workers when you see them and also to donate to the St. Vincent Hospital Foundation to help support workers and patients alike. Your funds stay here and benefit our award-winning hospital.