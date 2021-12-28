Two thousand years ago, when the Bhodisattva Vimilakirti was asked why he was ill, he replied, “I am sick because the whole world is sick.”
Our world is sick, literally and metaphorically, and I am sickened by it: Sen. Joe Manchin’s colossal ego and utter failure of empathy, whose narcissism is a close second to Trump’s malignant brand; the media’s failure to expose the insanity of conflating “freedom” with freedom to refuse masks and vaccinations, thus freedom to kill one’s family, colleagues, neighbors, etc.; failure to explain the relationship between a destabilized economy and the havoc wreaked by anti-vaxxers and instead to blame the president; failure to restrain the National Rifle Association and the gun lobby that enables parents to gift their mentally ill 15-year-old a gun, with which he shoots seven students and murders four, (I’ve lost track of how many school shootings preceded this one); failure to address the racists' attacks on "critical race theory" to erase huge swaths of untold American history and sustain white supremacy; failure to challenge voter restriction and gerrymandering; failure to examine the precipitous rise in crime and in overdose deaths; failure to address climate collapse; failure to restrain domestic terrorism enacted by white supremacists; failure to address the vicious xenophobic attacks on Muslims, Asians and other people of color; the utter failure of the GOP to mount any policy except opposition; and the list goes on.
I used to think that we had an imperfect but viable democracy. Now I wonder if we are on the brink of losing it to fascism. It happened in Germany. If we submit, if we don’t protest, it will happen to us.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox
Santa Fe
Come out
In response to George Bereschik's excellent piece ("Coming Out to One's Family," Dec. 24, Pasatiempo), I would ask how many young straight men and women have ever explicitly told family members that they were straight?
Steven Shore
Santa Fe
Watch this mayor
The past municipal election cycle in Santa Fe was interesting to say the least. It's time to move on, but for those city councilors who chose to publicly endorse Mayor Alan Webber for reelection, they must almost immediately deal with issues that will truly determine if they are operating independently from his directions. The mayor didn’t wait long to show that he still thinks he alone knows what is best for Santa Fe by putting forth a city manager with no apparent history of involvement in municipal government, but with solid political connections. I do not know John Blair, and he may be an exemplary choice for the position, but how will we know if better choices were out there?
Santa Fe is approaching a population of 90,000, and it is outrageous that such a position would not be put to a nationwide search. The City Council should ensure the mayor’s candidate actually shows his credentials are competitive for the position when evaluated against a solid field of candidates. That's especially true for Councilors Jamie Cassutt and Carol Romero-Wirth, who publicly endorsed the mayor for reelection.
Given the mayor previously has painted his critics as QAnon or MAGA types, I feel it necessary to state of am a lifelong voting member of the Democratic wing of the Democratic Party. I even voted for Webber in both his run for governor and his first run for mayor. I just believe he has shown time and time again that his administration of Santa Fe city government needs continuing scrutiny.
Bob White
Santa Fe
A worthy legacy
As a longtime dedicated newspaper reader and now a recent Santa Fean, I'm most impressed with the legacy and quality of The New Mexican. In particular, Robert Nott's excellent writing and Jim Weber's outstanding photography are greatly appreciated. I'm already looking forward to tomorrow's edition.
Howard Stein
Santa Fe
