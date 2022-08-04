As a Spanish Market artist for 21 years, I want to give a thousand thank-yous to The Santa Fe New Mexican for its coverage of this year's Traditional Spanish Market. We appreciate all your support. Thank you to Jessica Rael Thirloway, market director, hired a month ago who worked very hard to pull it together. She picked up tables and carried them across the lawn. She helped put up the tents that were in the wrong place. She checked if artists needed help. Jessica is terrific!
Thank you to the Basilica Cathedral of St. Francis of Assissi choir, which filled the church with music at our Spanish Market Mass. Thanks to all who made it possible. Love to all the volunteers who worked all week for the market and the preview. I believe it was Anjelica who was in charge of preview. It was wonderful to be back at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Kisses to Miquela, Lorna and everyone who lead the children's section. Hugs to Chuy, Vickie and music committee for the terrific music on the Plaza bandstand. Of course, thanks to the Spanish Colonial Arts Society for making it all happen and appreciation to all the Spanish Market artists who participated. The market was great. Thank you to all the beloved people who attended this event. The crowds were large, consistent and generous. No one complained about sales.
Julia Gomez
Santa Fe
Cover the women
Bravo for the quarter-page spreads on the men's Tour de France on July 24 and 25. It was a thrilling race. Jonas Vingegaard, the talented young man who won, deserves the coverage, as do all the other riders who braved brutal heat, catastrophic crashes, and daily reduction in numbers from COVID-19.
Here's my question: Where was the coverage of the women’s Tour de France last week?
This was the first women's Tour de France since 1989. That's more than 30 years. Zwift brought it back this year. The winner, Annemiek van Vleuten, is 39 years old. What an amazing athlete. She competed against over 150 other riders in their 20s and 30s. These women faced the same heat, crashes, and COVID-19 reductions as the men. I am disappointed that The Santa Fe New Mexican did not cover this historic event and the incredible woman who took the yellow jersey. I hope to see the women's Tour de France in next year's sports pages.
Denise Silva
Santa Fe
How societies crumble
First we agreed on the rules we’d live by. Then somebody decided a chicken was a pet, not a farm animal. Because they were special, they wanted an exception. Then other people wanted to put a solar array not on the roof but unshielded facing the street, defiantly, in the face of their neighbors. Funny how the array is never in the backyard facing their windows.
Now comes water-conserving cisterns — a great idea but ‘special them” won’t shield the cisterns as they agreed to when they moved here ("Water-conserving cisterns run afoul of rules," Aug. 1). And so on and so on, one “I’m special” exception at a time. Until, we face a pandemic and then they demand to be so special that they don’t even care who it kills. Odd how you want to impose your values on me, but somehow nothing applies to you. Societies always crumble from within. No, you are not so special. Be a good neighbor and do the right thing, or who knows what you may soon be looking at in your “special” neighbor's yard.
Lou Matta
Eldorado
Thanks, Patrick Lannan
When I read that Patrick Lannan had died ('Pragmatic visionary' was 'transformational' to readings, event series," July 30), I felt I had lost a close friend. I only had talked with him once, but his coming here from Los Angeles to establish his foundation is a gift I never can repay. His generosity had many faces; those programs for Indigenous communities was one reason he moved here, but there were far more. For my own livelihood, the Reading and Conversation series provided me with a missing link. To hear those who came to read and be interviewed, Nobel Prize winners to lesser known writers, added to the wealth I already had from my good fortune of living in Santa Fe for 57 years.
Those values he acted on through his foundation are my America. To honor those who are the best writers we have in our country, the most talented, the bravest, gave me courage, though some of those invited came from other countries. He had an inclusive vision and a discerning intellect. I saw Patrick Lannan and his lovely wife once when I was leaving a restaurant. I stopped, begged pardon for interrupting them, and said two words only: “Thank you.” That is all I can say now, "Thank you, Patrick Lannan.”