Now that the coronavirus pandemic seems to be fading, we should turn our attention to another pandemic, one of delusional thinking. This mental aberration is accompanied by a toxic blend of fear, hatred, and anger. Although sufferers from this malady proclaim their sanity, they are not quite sane and rush to believe the most outlandish fantasies.
What is the source of this pandemic? Most observers believe it was released several years ago from the White House and then went viral. It first affected Republican legislators and then started to infect Republicans at large. Hospitalizations are rare, but the caseload is in the millions.
Unfortunately, there is no vaccine to combat this infection. All we can do is wait for those afflicted to come to their senses.
Stephen Silver
Santa Fe
Humanity in peril
Tiny mouse, big clash — there should be a big clash when it comes to extinction of any species ("Tiny mouse, big conservation clash," June 21). The extinctions that are happening right now is estimated at between 150-200 species of plants, insects, birds and mammals every 24 hours. This rate is 1,000 times more than the natural or background rate. This is another canary in the coal mine. If we as a species will not recognize this, then we will eventually be the species going extinct. Caused by humans, so maybe it is justice that we also go extinct. We are not good stewards of this beautiful and remarkable planet, our lifeboat in the cosmos.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
A new monument
In reading the New Mexican today, I noticed two more letters on the mayor’s decisions regarding the removal of the obelisk and other monuments in Santa Fe ("Forget the suit; let reconciliation process work," "Time to reflect," Letters to the Editor, June 22). Why is this issue so hard to solve? I agree with former Pojoaque Gov. Georger Rivera. Let CHART — the cultural, history, art, reconciliation and truth process — do its job. And why not open the replacement of the obelisk on the Plaza to the many wonderful monument sculpture artists in New Mexico? Let the public vote on a new monument on the Plaza. I think many people miss the obelisk, but maybe the community can come together to select a new monument created by one of New Mexico's wonderful artists.
Cindy Katz
Santa Fe
Come together
It’s time for Santa Fe to unite. A few loud voices may want to dominate the conversation about things like the Plaza obelisk, yet we already have a diplomatic, comprehensive way forward: the CHART process — santafenm.gov/chart. This is a process that was voted on unanimously by the City Council and co-sponsored by all members of the City Council, as well. This process will consist of voices from across our community, working together toward healing, reconciliation and fairness. We can move forward.
Lauren Thyme
Santa Fe
Compassionate cops
Too often when we hear about police we hear phrases such as “police brutality,” “defund the police,” “police reform,” etc. But there are other words and phrases that we don’t hear as often as we should.
My wife’s sister-in-law just passed away on Juneteenth, the 19th of June. When we rushed to her house, we found an ambulance, fire truck, and multiple police cars there with lights flashing. Police officers and EMTs had the patient in a back bedroom where they were attempting to revive her. Eventually they came out and reported she had passed. It was a devastating moment.
But I noticed something that impressed me tremendously. The officers on the scene were utterly professional, disciplined, patient, kind, and most notably compassionate with us all, especially with the weeping husband of the deceased. We should hear these words more often applied to our wonderful police officers and staff.
Robert Ross
Santa Fe
