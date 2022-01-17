The state of New Mexico is benefiting from the over-collection of gross receipts tax, I believe. Effective July 1, 2021, New Mexico required online services/sellers to collect GRT based not on the state’s compensatory tax rate of 5.125 percent but on the GRT rate in effect at the point of delivery. This law also required physical businesses in New Mexico to charge the GRT at the point of delivery, not the point of sale. As many of my online subscriptions are currently billing for their annual renewals, I’m being charged GRT based on my postal ZIP code rather than my physical address. While the village of Pecos’ GRT rate is 7.77 percent, my address is rural, unincorporated San Miguel County, which carries a GRT rate of 6.833 percent. I’ve experienced this same overcharge on home repair bills and had to argue with the materials vendor to get the proper rate and save hundreds of dollars.
The materials vendor was incensed that it would have to create another GRT rate on the New Mexico Tax and Revenue filing website, as well as have a programmer update software to include my specific tax rate and expand output reports so my rate would be reported and paid correctly. New Mexico passes laws with a specific intent (in this case, to balance the playing field between online and sticks and bricks vendors) but seems to be deficient in reckoning with the bureaucratic mess these laws cause the very businesses the state boasts of trying to “help.” The state, county and village only benefit from this excess taxation, so there’s no incentive on their end to properly design these laws to avoid these overcharges. We need a method for citizens to submit proof of overpayment to receive a tax refund.
Greg Snider
Pecos
Follow the Constitution
Amy Christiansen in eVOICES: “Democrats know they are on the way out and will try anything, even if it is unconstitutional.” I share your distrust of political motives, but which Democratic actions are unconstitutional? The Constitution does not specify political parties or the internal rules of House and Senate. The Constitution gives states power over their election procedures, with the proviso that every citizen can vote and every citizen vote counts, just as voting rights bills uphold. Section 5 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution pointedly provides Congress the power to make laws enforcing voting rights, and we may need more such laws considering, on “that date” you mention, a mob interfered with the certification of a legitimate election as set forth by Constitution, laws and courts. It is congressional committees’ duty to ascertain when new laws are necessary. The select committee investigating what happened and why on Jan. 6, 2021, seems precisely what the Constitution ordered.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Understanding Putin
FYI to anyone interested in why Vladimir Putin has a burr under his saddle about NATO, I came across a good article in Foreign Affairs (Sept/Oct 2014) titled “Broken Promise” by Mary Sarotte. Not sure if it is online somewhere. Also, concerning a recent Lobos hoops loss, I believe the second paragraph should have read “the writing was on the BALL … not wall.” ’Nother ugly loss (“UNLV blows out cold-shooting Lobos 85-56,” Jan. 12).
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Deliver therapies
An unusually high percentage of people I know have had COVID-19 within the last few weeks, and all were fully vaccinated including being boosted. Perhaps instead of the singular focus on mandating everyone to get their vaccine shots, the effectiveness of which wanes — I have heard of some people surreptitiously getting a fourth and fifth shot — the federal and state governments should be more focused on delivering therapeutics like Pfizer’s paxlovid pills or the Monoclonal antibody treatment successfully deployed in Florida and elsewhere. It does not appear we will be rid of this virus anytime soon, so let’s learn to rapidly treat it and live with it like we do other respiratory ailments.
Andie Perreault
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.