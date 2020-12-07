Hooray for Dana Taylor (“The people want their enchiladas,” My View, Dec. 6) who has pointed out that we all enjoy amazing, hard-won freedoms in this country — and with those freedoms comes the obligation to follow the rules. Sheesh. Thanks so much, Dana.
Bucky and Lynda Kashiwa
Santa Fe
Another way to give
Over $15 billion will be spent this year on unwanted holiday gifts. While surveys show that only 31 percent of those will be kept, the rest are given away, exchanged or sold. As a Santa Fe resident who honors the work and dedication of The Food Depot, I’ve decided to give meals for those in need in lieu of gifts for friends and family. They will receive a beautiful card stating how many meals were donated in their names from me. Every $1 supplies four meals, so $25 is 100 meals and $100 is 400. Wow! You can see how this works. We can support The Food Depot, donate meals and gift others all online at thefooddepot.org. I’d love to have others join me in this honorable opportunity to help others in Northern New Mexico.
Cheryl Brown
Santa Fe
Exposing consequences
Thank you to The New Mexican for printing the Associated Press article, “In the fields, trapped in the name of beauty” (Nov. 19). Please print more articles like this exposing the consequences of our unexamined consumerism. The article points out the price of human suffering caused by the palm oil plantations, but it doesn’t mention the deforestation that is leading to extreme loss of habitat for orangutans, lemurs, tigers and Sumatran elephants, to name a few.
The palm oil industry has for decades contributed to the rapid deforestation of the rainforests in Indonesia and Malaysia. Burning of the carbon-rich peatlands in Asian rain forests (10,000 acres a day) for palm oil plantations is destroying irreplaceable biodiverse rainforest and accelerating global climate change.
The simple act of reading the labels and choosing products free of palm oil is one step we all can take. Please read the labels and inform your grocery service to sell palm oil-free and deforestation-safe products.
Gayle Dawn Price
Santa Fe
When in Rome ...
Chester Carthell, it would behoove visitors to follow the age-old adage, “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” (“Sod off, Santa Fe,” My View, Dec. 6). You are the visitor. You don’t get to make the rules. Your role is to be a gracious guest and follow the local rules. If you do not want to join the “cult of the mask,” then stay home.
Ellen Mellon
Santa Fe
Is this OK?
I have a friend who refers to pedophilia as “the priest pandemic.” Using the Rev. Larry Brito’s original logic (“Santa Fe priest says he has no remorse for referring to coronavirus as ‘China virus’,” Dec. 3) in defense of his blatantly racist note in regard to COVID-19, my friend’s phrase should become a term the rest of us can repeat because “we’ve heard it called that.” Would Brito find that fair? Compassionate? Christ-like?
Jonathan Lathrop
Los Alamos
Time to go
I am tired of all that I read and hear about President Donald Trump. He lost the election, and all his Republicans should say to him it is time to go. The Republicans are afraid to tell him to go. All parties have to work together now if we are to recover from the pandemic. This is the greatest country in the world, and we want it to stay that way.
William Berman
Santa Fe
