The editorial (“Spend funds to keep people in their homes,” Our View, Aug. 5) fails to take note of the fact that President Joe Biden is no king. Just because Biden “had to act,” your words, does not give him the authority to act. He needs congressional approval. The day will come when a future president will use the same power toward ends of which you will not approve. Hopefully the Supreme Court will quickly strike down this usurpation of congressional power.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
Masks protect
Parents and others who are protesting Santa Fe Public Schools’ mask mandate are jeopardizing their family’s lives and all those with whom they come in contact (“Kids can’t breathe,” Aug. 1). Mask wearing dramatically reduces the transmission of the coronavirus, especially for those most at risk. Many comments made by protesters in the article about wearing masks are false, too. There is absolutely no evidence masks are related to health issues such as blacking out, nosebleeds, vomiting, etc. In fact, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, “Children age two or older can safely wear face masks for extended periods of time, such as at school or daycare.”
As for the claim that COVID-19 is “a fake flu,” here are facts. On Thursday, New Mexico reported 609 new cases and a total of 212,577 cases with 4,416 deaths. It is not a fake flu. The U.S. had 112,270 new cases, more than 35 million cases, and 614,834 deaths. Worldwide, there have been over 200 million cases. COVID-19 is not just a simple flu.
Shouldn’t we be doing everything possible to prevent the new, highly contagious breakout of the delta variant? Ninety-seven percent of the most serious recent cases, which have required hospitalization, have been among the unvaccinated. Have these protesting parents vaccinated their children against polio, diphtheria, tetanus, measles, mumps, etc.? Protect yourself and others. Wear a mask.
Barbara Lenssen, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Don’t ignore shingles
A few months ago, I noticed a sign at CVS mentioning shingles. I ignored it. I didn’t talk to the pharmacy tech. If you had chickenpox as a child, the herpes zoster virus that can cause shingles can remain dormant for years. Later that month, I noticed a red stripe down my buttocks accompanied by severe pain. My doctor said I had shingles. There was no treatment or cure. I couldn’t walk, talk or remember anything except excruciating pain on the right side of my body affecting my right leg. I was told to put cold compresses on my leg, which I applied daily with the help and support of my spouse for about two months before it tapered off. I rubbed Capsaicin (over-the-counter) on my leg, which was suggested by my dermatologist, as well as taking Gabapentin daily. If you are over 60 and had chickenpox as a child, please consult your doctor. Finally in June-July, I began to live a normal life.
S. Victor
Santa Fe
Leaving the GOP
Numerous studies have shown that up to two-thirds of farmworkers are in the country illegally and most Mexican. The GOP has been vigorous in pushing for capturing and deporting people here without papers. So the lack of chile pickers in New Mexico is the result of their policies. Note: Farmers like undocumented workers because they can be exploited and paid below-market rates. Farmers could look at offering high pay for stoop labor in a hot environment and see if they can attract Americans to pick the crop. However, as Alabama found, American won’t do the work for the low pay. Finally, it appears the GOP’s approach to the free market is: We will starve them into submission and into the fields.
I considered myself a lifelong Republican until Donald Trump. I was president of my college’s Young Republicans club and campaigned for Barry Goldwater. I like the concepts embodied in Dwight Eisenhower’s philosophy. I quit the GOP in 2018, in part because of the party’s lack of principles and lack of rational policy. The fact Republicans also support a cult is another factor. Their current position on starving people to force them to work in the fields is another reason why I doubt I will ever vote Republican again.
Raymond Leonard
Santa Fe
Know the dangers
Regarding “Some nuclear waste too volatile to be moved” (Aug. 3) — James Mahaffey’s book, Atomic Accidents, recounts a near accident with storage drums during the secret World War II project. Robert Oppenheimer dispatched Richard Feynman to Oak Ridge in Tennessee, which produced enriched uranium. Feynman found storage drums containing a uranium-water solution located together in several buildings. The personnel did not understand that wooden floors enhanced conditions for fission and that drums on opposite sides of a wall were close enough to go critical. The storage facility was on the verge of a nuclear meltdown.
Following corrective actions, Feynman developed lectures for workers and supervisors that started with nuclear physics basics. Now we have drums that are too dangerous to move and too dangerous to be housed. The cost of a significant training program coupled with extensive oversight and audits of activities would not cost us nearly as much as another accident. We must ensure personnel handling nuclear material understand the dangers.
George Jones
Santa Fe
