Today I listened on Zoom to the Public Education Department hearing on the proposed social studies standards for New Mexico ("History in the balance," Nov. 13). It was clear that many people of diverse backgrounds, and especially those with education credentials, strongly favored the proposed changes, as well as many parents and grandparents, who also supported the proposal. What surprised me was that many parents opposed to the changes felt like they were disenfranchised and that they were the best educators of their children. I was raised by a loving parent, a real estate broker by trade, who told me, “son, if a black family ever moved onto our block in East 25th Street, Brooklyn, New York, the entire population of this block would leave.” So much for a parent’s education. I, fortunately, became “educated” by other teachers who taught me to respect my neighbor, whatever their race or origin.
I listened to those objecting to anything new or “critical” as wrong, e.g. critical race theory, diversity and identity awareness and anything associated with sexual identity — all were a no-go area. I felt like I was in a time warp where these issues were off the radar of these people, never to be mentioned in a classroom. I write this because I am convinced the education/school board issue will be a principle platform of the next election and we will neglect it at our own peril. Organize now to support the proposed social studies standards.
Donald Wilson
Santa Fe
Time limits
Even the famed poet, Robert Louis Stevenson, had problems with time. Remember the poem from your childhood: "In winter I get up at night/and dress by yellow candlelight/In summer quite the other way/I have to go to bed by day." And there was no daylight saving time when he was writing.
Suzanne Schutze
Taos
Trust much?
If some people don't believe in COVID-19 or vaccines, then why do they go to a hospital for treatment instead of staying home and letting God take care of them?
Louis Matta
Santa Fe
Ready to sue
Regarding Texas women turning to abortion via mail, will I be able (under Texas law) to sue for $10,000 the U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who delivered that piece of mail? What about the U.S. Postal Service staff who sorted it?
David Blacher
Albuquerque
Timothy Farrell’s letter (“Response to inequity,” Nov. 13) is not accurate. He claims there is no evidence of white supremacy producing disparity over generations. All one needs to do is type “scholarly articles of evidence for effects of structural racism” into a search engine. One can find 1,000 research articles published in academic journals that contradict Farrell. History shows racism has existed across generations (e.g. slavery, ending reconstruction, broken treaties, Jim Crow laws, red lining, immigration laws, etc.). His statement that millions of poor and people of color have succeeded is absolutism, not proof.
Structural racism doesn’t stop everyone from succeeding. It produces an unequal field making it more difficult for the poor and people of color to succeed. As an example, Texas is closing polling places in minority neighborhoods. People can still vote, but the obstacles make it harder, thus preventing some from voting. He references Thomas Sowell without revealing what Sowell wrote. Sowell is a libertarian. He claims systemic racism is untested (but see the 1,000 peer-reviewed articles). He opposes affirmative action and says that black people are poor because they don’t produce. White privilege can be blatantly obvious (KKK), but it also persistently hides in plain sight via misinformation and obfuscation.
Brian Miller, Ph.D.
Las Vegas, N.M.
Making it clear
Here's a suggestion to improve traffic on Cerrillos Road: Require all businesses to add the address numbers to their buildings, so you can see them when you're driving. Tourists and other visitors to Santa Fe would have a better chance of driving safely.
Connie Nelson
Santa Fe
