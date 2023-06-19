I may run for mayor of Santa Fe. I will have one platform: Remove the @%#$ wooden box.
Cathy Magni
Santa Fe
Not enough water
Two full advertising pages devoted to "savethewater.com" appeared in this Sunday's New Mexican. I am a responsible user of water, saving shower and kitchen water. Using rain barrels. I have lived in Santa Fe for 16 years and have been aware of the state's and city's "awareness" to conserve water. So why am I asked to watch my water use when there seems to be no concern for the unharnassed building development bringing with it an abundance of water users?
Felicia Rocca
Santa Fe
Balm to the heart
The play Kinky Boots is running now at the Santa Fe High School theater and is not to be missed. A vibrant, passionate, poignant and funny production, Kinky Boots is just what the doctor ordered. At a time when repressive thinking is growing, Kinky Boots is a balm to the heart and soul, an explosion of love and laughter, brilliantly directed by Marilyn Barnes. Go, go, go see it! Young stars are there to be found. Presented by Tri-M Millenial Music Makers at the Santa Fe High School Performing Arts Center.
Cynthia Fulreader
Santa Fe
Sun's up
We add to the chorus of letter-writers praising the current Morning Sun play at The New Mexico Actors Lab, here in Santa Fe. It was our Father's Day celebration and was a profound performance. We want to alert folks the director noted, in an informal post-play discussion Sunday, while tickets are sold out for some remaining performances, there are still some tickets this week. This play features a trio of women performing a whirlwind of roles (no costume changes whatsoever) in a seamless story to which all of us humans can easily relate. It is a fast-paced, unusual theatrical experience.
Susan and Robert Haynes-Borson
Santa Fe
Political prisoners at home
As we memorialize Daniel Ellsberg’s passing, we should acknowledge others who followed in his footsteps but paid a harsher price. Some did not release documents but organized against the status quo and were framed for their efforts. Publicity about political prisoners internationally appears in the media, but little is covered about them languishing in U.S. jails. We need to celebrate the activism of these victims of our prison industrial complex and contact President Joe Biden, Sens. Ben Ray Luján and Martin Heinrich and our New Mexico U.S. representatives to demand their releases. To name a few: Mumia Abu Jamal, Leonard Peltier, Julian Assange, Alex Saab and Edward Snowden, who likely would risk his life if he returned to the United States and left Russia’s protection. Snowden should be able to live without fear of being murdered, jailed or tortured. Please join me to advocate their long-deserved release.
Ginny Schneider
Cochiti Lake
Ask about guns
Brady and Giffords are two organizations dedicated to addressing gun violence in America. June is National Gun Violence Awareness month. Many Americans feel impotent in impacting firearm-related tragedies. Join with Team Brady by wearing Orange this June as a means of showing solidarity with advocates of gun safety.
Asking Saves Kids Day is June 21 — this Wednesday. Do your part by asking someone you know if a child has access to an unsecured gun in their home. About 4.6 million kids live around firearms that have not been properly stored. As a physician, I learned long ago prevention is effective in reducing public health problems such as heart disease, COVID-19 and violence. So, take a stand and ask, "Is there an unlocked gun in your home where a kid will be playing?"
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe