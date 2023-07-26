In response to Brian O’Keefe’s letter (“Santa Fe needs to step up its upkeep of parks,” Letters to the Editor, July 23), I can only say I agree, but that fact is only the tip of the sand pile.
Have you noticed what else doesn’t get done in Santa Fe? Freeways elsewhere get repaired in days, yet in Santa Fe, streets do not get repaired in months. There are long stretches of sidewalks that cannot be used by the handicapped, either, because they are too narrow, choked with weeds and trees, or else there is a fire hydrant in the middle of the sidewalk. Have you looked at some of the medians lately? Some of them remind me of second-hand lions hiding in there.
It is time for the mayor and our councilors to hear they are not living up to expectations. They work for us, not the other way around.
William Beardsley
Santa Fe
Stop the pits
Archbishop John C. Wester is correct: New Mexico has to lead the way to stop the proliferation of nuclear weaponry. The United States has enough bombs to annihilate the world many times over. Instead of spending trillions of dollars to create unsafe, life-threatening jobs and make the world a whole lot less safe, we in New Mexico can say no to plutonium pits and no to new nuclear weaponry.
Those who write we need nuclear weapons as a foil to the “bad guys” who have them are making the wrong argument. Right now, we cannot make any country do what we want. What we can do is use our money and resources to create good, safe, productive jobs and say no to any projects that focus on destruction. Please write our senators and tell them to vote against pit production and the development of new nuclear weaponry.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
CCA is thriving
Thank you, Santa Feans, for your community spirit and jumping in when Center for Contemporary Arts was in trouble. CCA is now back in business big time! There are lots of exciting events thanks to Paul Barnes and board members who have organized musical, theatrical and films that are extraordinary. Oppenheimer opened Friday combined with an exceptional photography exhibit by Meridel Rubenstein.
I was there the other day and experienced a never-before seen Muñoz Waxman Gallery filled with Meridel’s iconic photographs of scenes from Los Alamos and the Manhattan Project. Absolutely sensational! Please go visit and continue to support our beloved CCA.
Barbara Bloomberg
Santa Fe
The last space
I’m writing to commend the city Parking Enforcement Authority officers on duty at the Sandoval parking garage on last Friday. It was a busy evening downtown, and I wanted to see the vintage cars on display at the Plaza. As I turned into the back entrance on Water Street, a parking authority vehicle inside the garage pulled up to block both entrance gates. The agent waved me away, saying the garage was full and he was about to close the entrance with traffic cones.
My frown must have been convincing because he then said there was exactly one space open, and he directed me to its precise location. Thank you, officer!
David McGahey
Santa Fe
Shameful
An editorial cartoon in Sunday’s newspaper was shameful. It depicted Jesus ordering immigrant children to be drowned, pregnant women in razor wire, etc. The New Mexican allowing this cartoon shows bias against Christians. Against Christ. I will never buy The New Mexican again.
Elaine Gallegos
Santa Fe
IFAM success
The recent International Folk Art Market was a resounding success, consisting of 168 artists from 52 countries, over 18,000 guests in attendance and generating $3.37 million in art sales to set a new all-time sales record. The market’s move to the Santa Fe Railyard generated a new excitement and revitalization of the Railyard area and paved the way for other wonderful events to be able to be held in the area.
Market CEO Melissa Mann and her staff of eight, coupled with the work of hundreds of dedicated volunteers, accomplished an incredible feat that greatly benefited the city and provided strong economic support for artists from all over the world. We cannot be more proud of Melissa’s dedication and leadership that resulted in the success of this wonderful event.