In response to Brian O’Keefe’s letter (“Santa Fe needs to step up its upkeep of parks,” Letters to the Editor, July 23), I can only say I agree, but that fact is only the tip of the sand pile.

Have you noticed what else doesn’t get done in Santa Fe? Freeways elsewhere get repaired in days, yet in Santa Fe, streets do not get repaired in months. There are long stretches of sidewalks that cannot be used by the handicapped, either, because they are too narrow, choked with weeds and trees, or else there is a fire hydrant in the middle of the sidewalk. Have you looked at some of the medians lately? Some of them remind me of second-hand lions hiding in there.

It is time for the mayor and our councilors to hear they are not living up to expectations. They work for us, not the other way around.

