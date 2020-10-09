The sadness of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with her stalwart convictions defending the rights of people with disabilities to live in the community now must be channeled to the next chapter of this decade: the confirmation of a younger woman not from New York but the Midwest. She is one of the first non-Ivy league (i.e. Harvard, Yale, Columbia) candidates to be considered for the Supreme Court. Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a Notre Dame Law academic. She has notable credentials. Barrett is the first person nominated who has school-age children. She is also a mother of a son with Down syndrome.
The disability community knows that she will advocate for the aspirations and convictions of freedom. We know that she will apply the fundamental principles of the U.S. Constitution to uphold the rights of people with disabilities. As a mother, she is already beginning to personally understand and will experience the challenges of education and eventually employment for her son. She will be forced to help him as he marches through life faced with prejudice and patronizing attitudes. We know that these experiences will not only make her a stronger parent and advocate but an unflappable judge fighting for the rights of people with disabilities.
Robert Stack
president and CEO, Community Options Inc.
Santa Fe
Supreme silver linings?
Many Democrats — and some Republicans — are upset by the vastly hypocritical push by the Senate to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the election. But there are some silver linings.
First, she is a fine person — conscientious, caring, honest, kind — unlike the previous Trump nominee whose history of drunken “I like beer” behaviors, alleged sexual predation as a young man and lying under oath about whether he knew about the Bush administration’s approval of torture was ignored by the senators who voted for his confirmation. Perjury is a serious crime. Perhaps if the Democrats take back the Senate and the presidency, this justice will be impeached, restoring the balance on the court, with Chief Justice John Roberts as the swing vote.
Secondly, strongly anti-abortion voters of faith who held their noses and voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 won’t have to do so this year if Barrett is already on the Supreme Court. They will have achieved the prize that motivated them to support a man they couldn’t possibly admire. So, once again and now even in death, RBG to the rescue!
Mary Burton Riseley
Santa Fe
Missing Arlen
Santa Fe and the world of music is quieter because of Arlen Asher’s departure from us (“Musician, educator became New Mexico jazz legend,” Oct. 6). He was a man for all seasons with his gift of music and himself which was extended to all. We thank you, sir, for who you are and what you have given us all. Your wonderful voice and laughter in person and on the radio will be truly missed as well as your memorable music making.
Kate Collins
Santa Fe
Can’t blame the fly
After the awful BS show the president turned his first debate with Joe Biden into, can’t blame that fly for heading over to the vice presidential debate and landing on his vice president’s head looking for more of the same.
Could practically hear it buzzing, “keep interrupting.” The Greeks might call it a sign from the gods. Well done, Kamala Harris. Vote early!
Bruce Throne
Santa Fe
The people’s voice
I feel the Electoral College should be done away with because it undermines our vote. Why bother spending all this money on elections when your vote doesn’t count? Why bother wasting your time to go vote when the Electoral College can nullify it?
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Santa Fe
