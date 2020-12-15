Just for the record: As the Manhattan Project grew in 1943, Gen. Leslie Groves thought there were too many scientists
called doctor in Los Alamos. He thought that might alert the Nazis about the project. So only medical doctors were allowed to use the title Dr. The scientists thought it was funny but complied.
Ellen Bradbury Reid
Santa Fe
Losers’ laments
It is most discouraging that the four state GOP members questioning the Biden win are disparaging a democratic process that got them all elected (“Did Biden win? Some New Mexico Republicans express doubts,” Dec. 13). Outgoing state Sen. James White got it right when he stated, “The loser always thinks that they got cheated.”
Patrick Delaney
former Republican
Santa Fe
Face it
Some Republicans in New Mexico are participating in dangerous sedition, dividing our country and trying to destroy our democracy like their mentally ill, narcissistic “King” Donald Trump who can’t stand the ides of being a loser. He really wants to be a dictator. These Republican traitors should check CISA.gov, run by a Trump appointee who was fired after he stated this was the safest election ever. There was neither fraud nor major foreign influence. These are Trump’s own highly qualified cybersecurity experts. Face it. The Democrats got a bigger turnout and President-elect Joe Biden won by 8 million legal American votes.
Joanne Rhodes
Santa Fe
A loving man
The Rev. Larry Brito is watchful and sober-minded despite what has transpired in the news. People prowling around like roaring lions are seeking to devour the pastor of St. Anne Parish. I know Father Brito as a loving, pious, religious man of great fortitude who supports Christian values and follows God’s Ten Commandments. Love, peace and prayers this Advent season and always.
Alonzo Lopez
Third Order Secular Franciscan
Santa Fe
No need for a recount
Stop the retread label for President-elect Joe Biden’s experienced Cabinet nominees and administration appointees. Look what a disaster the last four years have been with a president and most of his appointed lackeys totally inexperienced with governing in a democracy and not in the least dedicated to serving the American people. As a third-generation, white female registered Republican, the party antics both nationally and in New Mexico disgust me, as do the incumbents who were defeated by a much better team. Don’t bother to recount my absentee ballot, I voted for Biden and Kamala Harris.
Lucia Teutsch
Santa Fe
Just stay away
Dear Chester, thank you for curtailing your visit to Santa Fe during a global pandemic (“A Texan to Santa Fe: Sod off,” My View, Dec. 6).
May none of your loved ones be buried underneath the sod you seem to admire so much. I wish we could all be so lucky. Stay “proud” and, please, stay away.
Heather Blumer
Santa Fe
Friend of democracy
Sen. Tom Udall’s farewell speech reminds us that all Americans lose a devoted friend of our democracy with his retirement. He has spoken eloquently and effectively for people so often unheard in legislative deliberations: the poor, the disenfranchised and especially the Indigenous among our citizenry. Unafraid to tell the truth, whether about the climate or voting rights, Udall offered a flicker of hope amid the ever grayer machinations of the nation’s capital. The honesty, intelligence and humanity conveyed in his speech stand in stark contrast to the obscure structures that increasingly control our lawmaking and our discourse. Who will take his place in calling out such structures that “are anti-democratic” that “reward extremism … punish compromise?”
My wish is that President-elect Joe Biden find an important role for this man who is a quiet American hero. Regardless of his future, Udall deserves the gratitude of all of us.
T.J. Elliott
Princeton, N.J.
