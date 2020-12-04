Dear community of Santa Fe, on Nov. 28, I composed a quick memo to the parishioners of St. Anne Parish stating that I had been exposed to COVID-19.
With a lack of prudential judgment, I referred to the exposure as “the China/Corona Virus.” I am not apologizing because I wish to be “politically correct,” or because I was asked by a higher authority, but rather as I discerned, with the input of a few brave souls, (who shared dialog with me to help me understand how this way of referencing to the virus can be hurtful and even harmful to Chinese Americans and to people of Chinese descent). I apologize to anyone who was or may have been affected by those mis-written words.
God bless you all and may his peace reign forever in our hearts. Viva Cristo Rey!
Rev. Larry R. Brito
Santa Fe
Tracking sewage
For those of you who read the New York Times Magazine, please note the Nov. 29 article on sewage surveillance helping us understand the coronavirus. As early as March, evidence began to emerge that the coronavirus is shed in human waste and can be detected in sewage. This evidence can supply us with new knowledge as to where the coronavirus will appear, as it takes six to eight days for a person to test positive after traces are found in sewage. What does this mean for Santa Fe? Is such surveillance happening in our city or state? Is sewage monitoring taking place here? If it is, it can help us discover conditions in our community that are hard to capture. Considering that New Mexico has substantial septic systems, this could be a major source of contamination. As the Times stated, "this can be a long-term data surveillance source that will outlast the current pandemic."
Charles Hauber
Santa Fe
Do the right thing
Our forests aren't as healthy as they should be due to decades of massive interventions such as logging, grazing, mining, off-road vehicles and excessive road building. Wildfire is increasing, even though it's still below historical averages. More vulnerable homes in the wildland/urban interface cause the impacts of fires to be worse. The result is a belief that “we have to do something.”
However, widespread tree cutting and regular prescribed burning in our forests may cause more harm than good. It largely eradicates the forest understory, and leaves a dry, barren landscape lacking ecological integrity. Current research shows that overall such treatments don't decrease the impacts of fire. Also, fire of all intensities has an ecological role in healthy forests. Fire-proofing homes and the surrounding 100 feet is effective. Doing the wrong "something" is worse than doing nothing. The options must be fully evaluated by completing environmental impact statements before commencing large-scale fuel treatment projects.
Sarah Hyden
Santa Fe
Understanding and justice
As a retired psychologist, I would like to address Robert Gamble's letter (“Help us forgive,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 29) on his inability to forgive his brother's continuing support of President Donald Trump. It is easier to forgive someone who apologies and makes amends, than someone who is still threatening and hurting you. So many people have suffered under the reign of Trump. He, his family, and enablers are immoral and have subjected us to lying stealing, and sadistic abuse. So until the threat to us, personally, is removed, forgiveness is not in order.
After abusive and terrorizing leaders were deposed, other countries, like Germany did a fairly good job of educating their children, identifying the criminals and ultimately enacting laws that try to limit political terror. And still, as we can see, these countries are even now dealing with the virulent rise of hate groups. So my advice to those of us who feel like Gamble, is to accept that this dark part of life will always be there, and recognize that healing might have to come in the form of constructive action to insure that this doesn't happen again, and not in forgiveness right now.
Once the anger is directed toward activities that open your heart and give you courage, you may be able to have a dialogue with him. If he continues to deny reality, then distance may be your only means of protecting yourself and those you love. This does not preclude forgiveness, which often comes at the end of a long road of understanding.
Judith Folden
Santa Fe
