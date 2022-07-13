As a former gallery owner and interior designer, I'm aware of scale and mood. A fountain would fit well into the size of our Plaza: recycling water, refreshing and restful, like the gorgeous fountains in the town squares of Savannah, Ga., or the classic fountains throughout Europe. A Soldiers' Monument, or one with vet's names? Both have been suggested. There are many monuments with that theme, as there should be. Peaceful demonstrations are important, especially now, but does our Plaza need to be another reminder of war? Hasn't there been enough political dialogue, debate and division lately?
Santa Fe is blessed with people of many ethnicities and a history rich in good deeds and bad. But no matter which group or event we honored with a monument, one group or another would likely feel left out. How about something noncontroversial? Now that COVID-19 is less threatening, let's reward everyone, including our visitors, with a monument to peace and regeneration as we enjoy the sounds and beauty of life-giving water, so rare here? The old buildings surrounding the Plaza would lend themselves well to a classic fountain. Does our society need more stimulus or more restfulness? Right now, quiet reflection is also important. A landscape architect could surround the fountain with trees and flowering shrubs to add shade to the refreshing experience of our beautiful Plaza fountain.
Chandra Holsten
Santa Fe
In the gutter?
John Block’s recent demand ("Wester asked to deny governor Communion over abortion stance," July 1) that Archbishop John C. Wester deny Communion to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may well be driven by the purest of motives. If that is not the case, gutter politics, like pornography, is easily detected. For each, anything goes, and you know them when you see them.
Michael Hendrick
Santa Fe
End of an era
Yes, we are unlucky enough to witness the end of democracy. What a strange feeling. A lifetime of liberty, freedom (for some), a logical set of laws (at least tolerable laws) and a feeling of living in a great country, even during the Nixon years, the Reagan years, both Bushes' years. Yup, we had a great ride while it lasted, but now it’s over. Now’s the time to embrace sharia law, 1950s thinking, women in their place in the kitchen with many babies. I wonder where on Earth we could live where things are just a little bit more progressive. Iran? Afghanistan? Utah?
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
Politics and the court
Most Americans are aghast at the Supreme Court decision to allow states to ban abortions, moving our country back 50 years. That said, this decision should not be a surprise as it was made by a solid majority of conservative justices.
This conservative majority is the result of a misjudgment by our Founding Fathers. When one is chosen for the court, it is through the political process of being nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. When both entities are of the same party, the result is fairly predictable. It will be either progressive or conservative.
It is rare that any president gets to nominate more than two people for the court.Donald Trump nominated three. This has truly stacked the court with conservatives. An effort to add justices to the court, like FDR tried in the 1930s, would be helpful in that it would be less likely a president would be able to nominate enough candidates to tip the scales in favor of either party. Impeaching a justice is nearly impossible with a divided America. Go vote.
Roger Brumley
Santa Fe
The reason why
Gay Pride events are colorful and fun but let’s not forget the Stonewall riots that started it all. We march for visibility, civil and human rights and equality. All of these are now under threat like Roe v. Wade. Trade in your purple streamers and carry a political sign and vote.
Pamela Canyonrivers
Pecos
Support for housing
I write in support of the proposed temporary housing project on midtown campus. Why? During my four years as a volunteer at the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place, I met many shelter guests working full- and part-time jobs. Without a place to store their stuff, to shower, to have access to their own food, they were barely making it.
The proposed 50-unit, controlled-access temporary housing center at midtown campus would provide these individuals with a stable, secure and affordable place to live, a mailing address, and access to transition services while they were saving up for an apartment deposit or a car or many of the other things the rest of us take for granted.
Tom Starke
Santa Fe