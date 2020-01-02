So the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association wants “long-term solutions” to wild horses. The new Bureau of Land Management plan calls for rounding up as many as 130,000 wild horses over 10 years. Since there are only about 88,000 wild horses left, that should do it.
Jenny Johnson Warden
Santa Fe
Crack in GOP
Thank you, GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, for speaking up and questioning Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell’s lockstep plan to coordinate closely “with the White House counsel’s office” through the Senate impeachment trial process. It was the intention of the signers of the U.S. Constitution that all three governing bodies work independently to either balance each other or to control an errant president from becoming a single-minded dictator. There are additional witnesses who should speak before the Senate and be forced to respond to their subpoenas.
Catherine Ashley
Santa Fe
Many tragic failings
Donald Trump calls for restraint in Syria and warns of carnage while his actions were the cause of the tragic happenings in Syria. Right after Trump removed troops from Idlib Province, where our allies the Kurds lived, the Turkish, Russian and Syrian government forces invaded the area. Almost half a million people have fled their homes due to the heavy bombardment.
Over 250 villages have been deserted due to the military maneuvers. Several hundred civilians, including children, have been killed. Trump failed to confer with our military, his advisers and our allies as to the consequences of his removal of troops. Trump alone is responsible for this terrible abuse of our allies and the subsequent deaths and destruction of Idlib Province in Syria.
Barbara Lenssen
Santa Fe
Charged mayor
If our mayor in Las Vegas, N.M., Tonita Gurulé-Girón, were given an impeachment hearing based on current charges (“New search warrants released in investigation of Gurulé-Girón,” Nov. 2, 2019), and defended by her supporters as Donald Trump has been, the lines of defense might be:
- She is the subject of a witch hunt by people who never were content with the results of the last election.
- These people never gave her a chance to do her job, but nonetheless, she has built Las Vegas into a shining example of freedom and prosperity.
- She is a victim of a lying press and its allies in the community, who wish only to establish a socialist state here in Las Vegas, destroying faith and religion as well.
- Crime? What crime? Since when is bid-rigging a crime?
- The charges were never proven and were simply made up out of thin air.
- The people of Las Vegas can see through this thinly veiled attempt to thwart their popular vote, and they will pay for it at the next election.
Jim Terr
Las Vegas, N.M.
Do better, be better
Glad to see 2019 fade in my rearview mirror. I have great expectations for the new year. I expect to turn a new leaf and create some positive guidelines for correcting some of my more egregious shortcomings. Hence, for the new year, I resolve to: refrain from the mendacity, exaggerations and malarkey for which I am well known; curb my use of damn profanity; drink less than the case of beer that I have been consuming daily; add less fiction to the autobiography that I have been working for the last 15 years; be nicer to strangers and try to avoid getting into so many fistfights; and only wear my MAGA hat in the privacy of my home.
Well, it’s a start. Wish me well, and remember the words of Jonathan Swift (1667-1745): “Promises and pye-crusts are made to be broken.”
Richard (Rico) Connerty
Española
