For the past several years, several not-for-profits, but predominantly New Energy Economy, have been making misleading negative statements regarding PNM and its history that don’t pass the “get real” test. Let’s look at a few of them: “PNM is a monopoly” and using the term “monopoly” as a negative. Yes, PNM does have a monopoly to provide service in its defined territory. As does virtually every other electric utility in the country, both governmental and investor-owned. This is by design. Electric utilities are extremely “capital intensive,” and it simply makes no sense for facilities (particularly distribution and transmission) to be duplicated by competitors.
Another favorite is the assertion that “PNM’s investment in Four Corners and San Juan was imprudent.” This one, is at best, based on 20/20 hindsight, ignoring the fact that the body responsible for making the determination of the prudence of PNM’s proposed investment, the Public Regulation Commission, approved the investment. Thirdly, PNM’s customers enjoy very high levels of system reliability due in major part to the almost total lack of severe weather. When was the last time that PNM had to ask its neighboring utility to come assist in restoring service?
The situation to our East is quite different (think ice storms, tornados and hurricanes). There, outages can last weeks and naturally disrupt the lives of thousands of customers. Should Avangrid’s operating companies be blamed? Or Mother Nature?
George Weston
Santa Fe
A perennial problem
Regarding the article, "CYFD slashing backlog," July 22, and the claim that "the agency continues to struggle with staffing." While I’ll give the Children, Youth and Families Department the benefit of the doubt regarding the pandemic and staffing, this is one of New Mexico’s decades-old chronic issues that has roots in poverty and a society that refuses to take care of its born. To state leaders and media, why so little mention of why one of the most important agencies is historically short-staffed?
For starters, the pay for protective services staff should double as an incentive to draw people to the field. But you can’t just throw money at people who may not be equipped to do the job properly. If the state and professionals in this field could work with high schools and higher learning institutions on curriculum to prepare more workers to pursue this vocation, we might be on to something. Instead, we have a society that rewards those who become lawyers and hedge fund managers and live by the mantra that he with the most toys wins. So, come 5 o'clock news time, we’ll watch in bewilderment as horrors happen again and again to our born children such as Omaree Varela, Jeremiah Valencia and Victoria Martens.
As the gap between haves and have nots explodes, think of this. The fuel in billionaire Jeff Bezos’s joy ride could have been used to provide living wages and health care to all of Amazon’s employees. We don't really seem to care what kind of society we really want to be.
Mark Ortiz
Santa Fe
Ted Swisher
Kim Shanahan hit the nail on the head, so to speak, in his tribute to Ted Swisher ("In almost every way, Ted Swisher was a winner," Building Santa Fe, July 18). Ted was a winner, indeed. He was our Renaissance Man in Santa Fe. I wonder how many Princeton graduates could use a nail gun and organize a Habitat For Humanity in a foreign county. Ted was well-read, kind and compassionate. His connection to the founders of Habitat for Humanity resonated through out his life. I feel honored to have worked with him. Kim’s column was a fitting tribute to a man who was an admirable figure in our community.
Jeanne Patrick
Santa Fe
Torres for co-op
Renewable Taos endorses Luis Torres for the Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative District 5 Board of Trustees. Vote on Tuesdsay, July 27, at the Española Valley High School to help build a forward-thinking, visionary board. Luis Torres is the candidate seasoned in community development experience and will work to achieve the benefits of locally generated, renewable energy for all cooperative members.
Daniel Pritchard
for Renewable Taos Executive Board
Taos
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.