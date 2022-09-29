I'm waiting to hear the following questions put to politicians, both holding and running for office: If you are against a woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion: Do you support use of, and wider access to, birth control? Do you support sex education for young people? Do you support, financially or otherwise, unwanted babies who have been born? Have you adopted an unwanted baby? If your daughter, wife or mother was raped, should she be forced to carry the fetus to term? How would you provide for a girl or woman victimized by said rapist? Do you know what a zygote is? Do you believe it's a person?

These, and many other questions, need to be answered by the politicians and religious fanatics who would impose their "morality" on the rest of society.

MacKenzie Allen

