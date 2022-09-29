I'm waiting to hear the following questions put to politicians, both holding and running for office: If you are against a woman's right to choose whether to have an abortion: Do you support use of, and wider access to, birth control? Do you support sex education for young people? Do you support, financially or otherwise, unwanted babies who have been born? Have you adopted an unwanted baby? If your daughter, wife or mother was raped, should she be forced to carry the fetus to term? How would you provide for a girl or woman victimized by said rapist? Do you know what a zygote is? Do you believe it's a person?
These, and many other questions, need to be answered by the politicians and religious fanatics who would impose their "morality" on the rest of society.
MacKenzie Allen
Santa Fe
Bargains galore
Alert to all shoppers in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Woman's Club Annual Flea Market is this Saturday. As an insider, I can report beautiful clothing, lots of jewelry, endless tables filed with the best prices in town for shopping. I am going to my bank for cash and will bring a check as no credit cards can be used. The large parking lot has lots of space. We will be ready to open both doors at 8 a.m. This fundraiser is the source of money to be given to many nonprofit organizations in Santa Fe. Any leftovers will be picked up by a variety of organizations as a donation. I know where to find my bargains, so I hope you do, too.
Dolores Whitaker
Santa Fe
Lab danger
It seems Los Alamos National Laboratory once again has proven itself its own worst enemy in regard to security, with a group of at least 15 Chinese nationals who worked at the lab but who are back in China, according to a report by Strider Technologies widely written about in the national news. Seriously? This is going to worsen the lab's tattered reputation and endangers all of us from Taos to Carlsbad.
Mark Stair
Santa Fe
Let it go
I believe that every citizen should have the freedom of expression, and I laud the New Mexican for providing that opportunity. I do not feel that this is the proper venue to allow assumptions about the intent of the Vladems in supporting the new contemporary museum "The lost mural," Letters to the Editor, Sept. 21). The residents of the community and state will benefit greatly from this generous contribution. We need to let this one go.
Richard Neel
Santa Fe
The only choice
War is wrong. The Vietnam War was wrong. Over 300,000 to 600,000 unnecessary deaths, including many men of my generation. I'm disheartened by the anger being misdirected at Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, a woman not even alive when this war happened ("Activist Fonda to stump for Garcia Richard," Sept. 22). I was with Jane Fonda in Berkeley, Calif., fighting against the war not against our troops. Fonda is a good person who has stated repeatedly her regrets and has apologized. As land commissioner, Garcia Richard has been a champion for our military bases and just announced a new Veterans National Cemetery on state trust land. Garcia Richard is the daughter of a World War II veteran and the only choice on Nov. 8.
Anna Hansen
Santa Fe County commissioner
District 2
Heroic Jane
We celebrate Russians protesting President Vladimir Putin's idiotic war on Ukraine, but John Greenfield ("Sorry, no contribution," Letters to the Editor, Sept. 25) still cannot give the heroic Jane Fonda the credit she deserves for protesting ours in Vietnam; I thought the last of that debacle's defenders died with an ancient neighbor two years ago. Methinks he is merely justifying his own petty bias, but I doubt that he is sending money to any opponent of Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.
Gerald M. Rosen
Santa Fe
Give her a break
In the article (“Activist Fonda to Stump for Garcia Richard,” Sept. 22), Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s opponent, Jeff Byrd, is quoted as saying, “I believe that to have been a bad position to be in for her because our guys, the guys coming back home, should have been welcomed for the service they provided, not trashed and spit on." I agree that military members returning from Vietnam should have had a better welcome home from the controversial war. I was one of them and I am not a guy, I am a woman. Thousands of women voluntarily served in Vietnam. We went over with the guys and came home with the guys — the ones of us who survived. Another thing, Jane Fonda was not the cause of us being trashed and spit on. The public blamed the military instead of laying the blame at the feet of the politicians who were directing the war from their cushy arm chairs. Give Fonda a break. What she did was not right, but we all make mistakes. Fonda had apologized for hers. Have you, the American public, apologized for yours?
Amelia Jane Carson
Santa Fe
Clean energy works
New Mexico is well on its way to its goal of reaching a 50 percent renewable energy standard by 2030. This standard was established by the state’s Energy Transition Act of 2019, which is expected to generate $4.6 billion in investment. As chair of Nation Clean Energy Week, I am grateful Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham once again recognized Sept. 26-30 as Clean Energy Week in New Mexico.
The week is dedicated to bipartisan support for commonsense, clean energy solutions and American innovation. The weeklong celebration has brought together business leaders, advocates, policymakers and trade associations from New Mexico and across the country to participate in a virtual policymakers symposium. As the governor said in her 2022 proclamation: “New Mexicans cherish their beautiful natural environment and recognize the imminent threat posed by global climate change. Municipalities, organizations and individuals should be encouraged to integrate the cleanest lowest-emitting energy resources possible [and] the public and private sectors should be supported in further investment, research and development of our state’s clean energy resources.”
Heather Reams
president
Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions
Washington, D.C.
Just say thanks
The Vladems, whose exceptional generosity has been a significant force in keeping Santa Fe artistically vibrant, should be praised, not criticized. The survival of arts organizations everywhere is dependent on a few private individuals who voluntarily provide the funds to enrich the lives of millions. Robert and Ellen Vladem have gone far beyond mere generosity. They received the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts as a tribute to their extraordinary philanthropy. As the lead donors for the Contemporary Art Museum, they more than deserve to have their name on the building. The fate of the mural had nothing to do with the Vladems or their lead gift, and was completely the decision of the Museum Foundation.
The Vladems care passionately enough about Santa Fe to go the extra mile. Two words are the appropriate response to Robert and Ellen Vladem: "Thank you."
Gina Browning and Joe Illick
Santa Fe
Beside the point
Daniel J. Chacón’s article ("Abortion foes take aim at gov. over plan to fund new clinic," Sept. 25) cited 57 emails to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham regarding the governor’s funding of a reproductive health care clinic on the Texas border of New Mexico — a paltry number of emails out of a two million constituents. I just wrote an email to the governor thanking her for this planned clinic now that the U.S. Supreme Court hijacked by the extreme right has overturned Roe v. Wade.
Laws that restrict health care services to women based on religious beliefs or cynical politics endanger all women of childbearing age. Women are denied necessary health care because of providers’ fear of prosecution under these laws that are political in nature and not informed by biological and medical sciences. The news media already are reporting stories of this happening in states where these laws have gone into effect. Women need more access to reproductive health care services in New Mexico and around the country, not less. The article, while topical, is meaningless as it is based on a stunning lack of data and analysis. It was certainly not front-page worthy.
Susan Meadows
Santa Fe