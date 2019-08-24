J. Robert Oppenheimer said in 1945, from the Hindu scripture the Bhagavad Gita, “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.” This is the very start of the death cult which is now ruling America, and New Mexico in particular. Whereas the world is burning up in excessive global warming, in New Mexico, we are not looking for ways to avoid it — we are fanning the flames.
How many nuclear pits are we preparing to make in Los Alamos? We are expected to invest billions in tax dollars into this frivolous obsession, which include roads, bridges, labor, etc., in preparation for the destruction of everything we hold dear. Without an environmental impact statement? New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment? Fat chance.
Willem Malten
Santa Fe
Aquaponics an answer
Thank you for running the Washington Post’s editorial (“How do we feed the planet without frying it?” Another View, Aug. 17). It rightly described the need to increase efficiency and productivity in agriculture. Fortunately, locals can learn how to do this at Santa Fe Community College, where two of the best aquaponics teachers in the world, Charlie Shultz and Pedro Casas, teach. If you want to change the world for the better, opportunities abound down on Richards Avenue.
In addition to using very little land for up to 12 crops per year, aquaponics uses 90 percent of the water that conventional agriculture uses while providing tasty, healthy, fresh and ecological produce and fish. Even the (minimal) waste from aquaponics systems is a great plant fertilizer that could generate local revenue. There’s no reason to fall into despair when technologies like aquaponics are available through high-quality programs like the one at SFCC.
Nate Downey
Santa Fe
Impeachment hearings now
The time is now to formally commence impeachment hearings and vote to impeach President Donald Trump (“Mueller, Part II: No one is above the law,” Our View, May 31). The weight of the evidence — the findings in the Mueller report — is overwhelming. Trump is unfit to serve as president of the United States.
I call on our congressional delegation to stand up and loudly raise their voices, and encourage members of the House and Senate to raise their voices in resounding unison to make the impeachment of Trump happen. Our nation and residents of New Mexico are depending on our elected officials to fulfill their sworn oath of office to defend and protect our Constitution and our nation from the unceasing abuses being perpetrated against it and us.
George J. Haddad
Santa Fe
Reset, please
I also don’t think impeachment is the answer for removal of Donald Trump from his White House tower (“Not the time,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 20). Somehow there needs to be a method to nullify and void his entire presidency based on his complete disregard of our Constitution and the incriminating evidence of his association with the Russian government which is nothing short of treason.
There needs to be a way to reset the entire “system” — prior to Trump being elected — and place the role of the presidency into the hands of the Senate, the House and the Supreme Court until such time as we can elect a new president based on an honest election that is not hacked and controlled by robots out of Russia, North Korea and China.
Vice President Mike Pence is not the answer, either. Something needs to happen quickly or we can no longer call ourselves a democracy and the great experiment is doomed.
Keith Higgins
Santa Fe
More women’s soccer
On Sunday, Aug. 18, Lyon, Europe’s best women’s soccer team, won a hard-fought final in the Women’s International Champions Cup against the excellent North Carolina Courage. Both teams featured international stars seen in France earlier this summer at the Women’s World Cup. Sunday’s game was by any measure thrilling and exceedingly well played.
The following Monday morning, there was not a mention in the Santa Fe New Mexican. Nor are there the National Women’s Soccer League standings printed in The New Mexican; the men’s team standings are listed.
Women’s soccer is rapidly gaining in popularity in the U.S. and around the world, due in large part to the success of our national team and the National Women’s Soccer League. ESPN and Fox Sports are broadcasting more and more games, further generating interest in and appetite for women’s soccer. I suggest that The New Mexican could and should do better.
Alex Traube
Santa Fe