Here are more suggestions for the federal relief funds received by the state of New Mexico:
- Restore the New Deal 1930s Turtle Fountain in the courtyard of the New Mexico State Veteran’s Home in Truth or Consequences. Help Save the New Deal Turtle has raised $90,000 In private funds. Another $110,000 is needed to fund the restoration of this state treasure.
- Restore state historic sites such as Lincoln Historic Site and Fort Stanton, which need investments of at least $1 million.
- Upgrade or redo our rest stops throughout the state of New Mexico. Tourists use and notice the condition of these facilities. Their improvement was recommended by the State Department of Transportation in the last legislative session. The cost is $3 million.
- Fund every public library system in the state of New Mexico to include outreach services to children and senior citizens. Libraries throughout the state are underfunded. Learning begins at birth and continues throughout our life. Additional money can make our libraries work for all of our citizens. The estimated cost is $10 million.
Put our federal dollars to work for New Mexico.
Suzanne Davis
Santa Fe
Sow the wind
The fearsome tornado that ripped through the district of Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer caused a tragic loss of lives and property. Comer's website proudly proclaims that he voted against the Biden infrastructure bill. For the sake of consistency, he should urge the Kentucky Democratic governor to reject any and all federal disaster relief funds to cover the widespread damage.
More likely, hypocrisy will win out, and the congressman will shore up his reelection by taking credit for the government aid that came to his district. Some churchgoers there, however, might recall a passage in Hosea 8:7, "sow the wind and reap the whirlwind."
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Right on target
Milan Simonich ("Leadership lacking in ending 175% interest rate," Ringside Seat, Dec. 13) hit the nail on the head on the lack of leadership in both the Legislature and the Governor's Office.
How can such so-called liberals as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Speaker Brian Egolf countenance in good conscience a 175 percent interest rate on small loans from the storefront lenders when many states have a 36 percent cap on such loans? Shame on them.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
Stellar exhibit
Last weekend, I attended the opening of an exhibit celebrating the 25th anniversary of Warehouse 21. And what an exhibit it was! Packed into a tiny room was a collection of every event and every person involved in that very worthwhile program which helped many a young person from falling into the pitfalls of drugs or alcohol — or helped them climb out if fallen. There were posters of the evils of drugs and alcohol, posters and flyers about the plays and other performances held during those 25 years, along with photos galore. Even shown was the old dial phone, typewriter, and other relics of their past.
I had the opportunity to meet Ana Gallegos y Reinhardt, the original executive director, who has been storing this huge collection of memorabilia in her basement. The exhibit can be seen again on Friday and Saturday at the Vital Spaces Annex Gallery next to the Fogelson Library at the midtown campus on St. Michael's Drive.
Geri Aron
Santa Fe
Chaos candidates
In 2022, a vote for a Republican is a vote for chaos.
Their great leader won't accept the voters' will if it isn't what he wants. Their leader in the Senate is dedicated to the failure of any president who is not to his taste. Their leader in the House has refused to have a bipartisan investigation of a riotous coup attempt. Red-state legislatures are using gerrymandering to retain their power. Cheat to win is their strategy.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
