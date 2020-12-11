Thank you Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Abruzzo family for opening the Santa Fe ski basin and providing a joyous reprieve from life during COVID. As I sat sipping a hot, rum mocha at Totemoff’s this week and watched skiers weave their way down the glistening mountain, I experienced a feeling of utter bliss. Immediately I realized it wasn’t the rum, but the fact that everything seemed normal for the first time since February.
All the staff members I encountered — parking lot attendants, lift operators, servers and cooks — were extremely upbeat, friendly, and helpful. And the new outdoor kitchens and eating spaces are terrific additions to an already exceptional ski area. (This season I’m leaving my boring sandwiches at home and will feast on green chile cheeseburgers grilled outdoors in order to support the improvements at Ski Santa Fe.) Hurray for making skiing possible and wonderful during the pandemic!
Debbie Brient
Lamy
Give Texas back
Can the New Mexico State Attorney General please bring an action before the Supreme Court of the United States to cede Texas back to Mexico? (Provided, of course, that Mexico would not declare war on us.)
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
Find the answers
Why are city, county and state authorities not focusing serious attention on preventive measures and shutdowns for COVID-19 cases in one ZIP code in Santa Fe, 87507? As of Dec. 6, there were 3,106 cases reported in that ZIP code, representing over half of all cases in Santa Fe County, and more cases than two-thirds of all the counties in New Mexico. Then on Dec. 7, that one ZIP code showed an increase of 45 more cases in one day for a total of 3,151.
It seems to me that a concerted effort should be made by local authorities to communicate to residents and businesses in that ZIP code to take preventive measures, call for shutdowns and urge people to self-quarantine.
Bill McKinstry
Santa Fe
Glad he's gone
Dear Texan: Classy letter ("A Texan to Santa Fe: Sod off," My View, Dec. 6). Especially the repeated, high-brow British "sod off." A question, though: Do you — apparently an adult and not a 3-year-old in a temper tantrum — have any control over how rude and crazy you allow yourself to become? I am with you, though, that "not joining the Cult of the Mask" is perfectly reasonable because, honestly, nobody should be required to join more than one cult at a time and you obviously already belong to the other cult whose devotees believe every bit of grotesque inanity coming out of the mouth of the orange whiner.
New Mexicans are a little more independent-minded. We will not drink the Kool-Aid and enjoy a little sanctimonious piety about our mask-wearing in the middle of a massive, overwhelming public health crisis. You and your obnoxious behavior showed up here uninvited. So we're mighty glad you cut your trip short and took yourself off post-haste. Bye-bye.
Susanne Hoffman-Dooley
Santa Fe
Change the name?
The Rev. Larry Brito is of Spanish descent and as such has been the object of xenophobia and racism for a century. After all, the Spanish flu did not originate in Spain, nor was it the epicenter of the 1917-1918 pandemic. Nevertheless, those of Spanish descent have had to endure, by today’s standard, a century of xenophobia because it was called the Spanish flu despite originating elsewhere. By all means we must stop calling the 1917-18 pandemic the Spanish flu. That is racist by today’s standards. And to all those of Spanish descent — including Father Brito and his family — history owes them an apology.
J.D. Vasquez
Santa Fe
Get serious about stimulus
In New Mexico, hunger and homelessness will soon grow. Already 1 in 4 children sometimes goes hungry. Food banks see staggering lines of cars. Come January, cash-strapped people will risk eviction. Our state and municipalities have seen their revenues fall because of COVID-19, while their expenses have risen. Without federal money, these governments will reduce more services, benefits and jobs. Our economy will suffer.
To Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump: Get serious about fiscal aid to the states and the unemployed. Extend the moratorium on evictions beyond 2020. With the coronavirus overwhelming our hospitals, this is not the time to make people go hungry and turn them out of their homes. Your callousness will cause millions of New Mexicans to suffer, accelerate COVID’s rampant spread and batter our already fragile economy. Without compassion, you might at least have common sense.
Allison Lemons
Santa Fe
