After reading a great deal about the box in the Plaza, may I suggest a solution that might suit everyone? Clear what’s left of the former Soldiers’ Monument to open up space on the Plaza. Because this is supposedly the exact center of Santa Fe, a large compass design in metal or tile could be installed in the ground pointing in the four directions. This would open up much needed space in the Plaza. The other day I was downtown and stood by the bandstand and realized the former monument takes up most of the Plaza. It would nice if we had the open space so that everyone can enjoy the events at the bandstand.
As far as the monument is concerned, a new, slimmer design could be achieved. A contest could be held for best design perhaps. The resulting statue could then be installed at Cathedral Park where it would be more appropriate. It’s a win-win for everyone. The center of the Plaza needs to be open for everyone to enjoy. It shouldn’t be a political flashpoint.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
Stronger after fracture
As a lifelong student of history, art and diverse human cultures, I have followed the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth — the CHART — process since its inception. I read with interest the recent proposal for repairing and replacing the shattered monument, highlighting its fracture lines and interpreting its toppling as part of its complex history. It brought to mind the Japanese art of Kintsugi: putting broken pottery pieces back together with gold — built on the idea that in embracing flaws and imperfections, you can create something even stronger and more beautiful.
Using this as a metaphor for healing ourselves teaches an important lesson: Sometimes in the process of repairing what’s broken, we actually create something more unique, beautiful and resilient. The obelisk’s fracture lines could be filled generously with gold, silver or even turquoise resin (in homage to New Mexico’s precious gemstone). Need an example? Google “Kintsugi” and take a look at the images found. Beautiful!
Kay Parish
Santa Fe
Common ground
Across the country, the appropriateness of civic monuments is being re-examined. The Santa Fe Plaza is the cultural center of the town, and the monument that stands in the center of the cultural center of Santa Fe has received intense focus. Despite serious efforts over years to resolve the question of whether to rebuild the 1868 monument or replace it with a new monument, the issue is as heated as ever.
Some of that heat is generated by there being only one place that is the center of the center. The heat could be reduced by not letting any of the factions win that space. Rebuild the 1868 monument at the perimeter of the plaza. Leave the center open. Let the heat of anger subside. For at least a time, let the center of the center of Santa Fe be an open, common ground to meet and dance.
Will McDonald
Santa Fe
A win-win
Thank you so for the article on Alzheimer’s that included the Life Circle adult day care center (“Dementia diagnoses on the rise,” Feb. 5). I have become a full-time volunteer there after one visit. It is a highlight to watch clients during morning coffee chat, light musical stretching exercises, art activities and lunch. There is a complete range of participation from the clients with many smiles and interaction. For families, and caregivers, these types of facilities are a win-win.