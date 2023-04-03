After reading a great deal about the box in the Plaza, may I suggest a solution that might suit everyone? Clear what’s left of the former Soldiers’ Monument to open up space on the Plaza. Because this is supposedly the exact center of Santa Fe, a large compass design in metal or tile could be installed in the ground pointing in the four directions. This would open up much needed space in the Plaza. The other day I was downtown and stood by the bandstand and realized the former monument takes up most of the Plaza. It would nice if we had the open space so that everyone can enjoy the events at the bandstand.

As far as the monument is concerned, a new, slimmer design could be achieved. A contest could be held for best design perhaps. The resulting statue could then be installed at Cathedral Park where it would be more appropriate. It’s a win-win for everyone. The center of the Plaza needs to be open for everyone to enjoy. It shouldn’t be a political flashpoint.

Drew Reese