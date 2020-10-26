In his My View article (“A minister ponders the evangelical fascination with Trump,” Oct. 4), the Rev. Michael W. Brown wonders how, after all the offensive behaviors President Donald Trump has exhibited over the past four years, the 81 percent of white evangelicals who voted for him in 2016 could possibly vote for him in 2020. I, too, wonder why, knowing Trump’s history of dishonesty, racism, compulsive lying, sexual transgressions and, basically, his general iniquitous ways, such avowed Christian evangelicals as Vice President Mike Pence, Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stick with him and vigorously defend him at every turn.
And now, hard-line pro-lifer Amy Coney Barrett is set to join her fellow parochial prep school alumnus (and former keg party organizer), Brett Kavanaugh, for a seat on the Supreme Court. Does anybody else see the hypocrisy in the Faustian bargain that these people have struck with Trump?
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
Separate church, state
The appointment of devout Catholics to the Supreme Court to quash Roe v. Wade clearly indicates the central role of religion in the issue of abortion. There is no reason why the tenets of one particular religion must be imposed on all Americans, most of whom are not members of that religion. The Constitution expressly forbids Congress from promoting one religion over others. According to almost all religions, the issue of permitting abortion depends upon the question of when “personhood” begins. This problem been explored for at least 2,000 years. What, indeed, constitutes a person? Science cannot answer this question. It is a theological issue, and church fathers developed the concept of “ensoulment,” stating that what constitutes a person is the presence of a soul.
Oddly enough, the Bible has nothing directly to say about ensoulment or abortion one way or the other. Islam considers ensoulment to occur at four months of gestation. Judaism says it occurs at birth. Among Christians, some theologians say ensoulment occurs at the time of conception; others, several months; others later. But all religions agree abortion is permissible if the fetus has not yet become “ensouled.” In short, the entire issue of abortion is a religious one depending on the time of ensoulment, and it should never have become a political matter in the first place. Any law that favors one religion or another breaches the principle of separation between church and state.
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
No on Amendment 1
Three political appointees appointed by one person, the governor, are not the way to protect New Mexicans’ interests from the corporate interests of the industries regulated by the Public Regulation Commission. That is an authoritarian move that would leave the PRC vulnerable to political/industry interests. The expertise required by PRC members can be acquired by more funding to hire more researchers, experts and staff support. Why has the governor not supported the extremely qualified candidacy of Joseph Maestas? Expertise does not seem to be the issue here. Political loyalty and industry influence are not the way to run the PRC. I admire our governor, but in this I do not agree with her. Vote against Constitutional Amendment 1.
Consuelo Luz Arostegui
Santa Fe
No one is perfect
We need to get an idea through our heads. We are not perfect. Not a single human on this Earth is perfect. If we just decide to tear down everything bad about one another, then there would be no one left on this Earth. Instead, we need to recognize the bad when it does happen and then remember that bad. Instead of tearing the obelisk down, we could use it as a symbol of something to avoid in future times. Use it as a reminder of what happened in the past, and use it to learn. We have to use the negatives of the past and one another to become better people for the future.
Zackary Schwarzkopf
Los Alamos
A loss for Santa Fe
We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Richard McCord. He is remembered by many as an award-winning journalist/publisher and author. But he gave all that and more to the community he adopted as his own — and loved in a way that enriched it beyond words.
Richard served on the board of the Old Santa Fe Association some 15 years — four of those as treasurer of the 94-year-old nonprofit dedicated to preserving the best of Old Santa Fe. In addition to recruiting new members to the organization and cause he took to heart, Richard also contributed valuable essays to association publications. He reported on the history — one of his passions — of historic preservation movements and statutes around the country, and, notably, he wrote about what Santa Fe would look like today if not for the association and the preservation battles it won, starting in 1926, with its founding.
Beyond all of his talents, energy and commitment, Richard was good company, with a wicked sense of humor and bonhomie toward all. We are so grateful to have known you, Richard, and thankful for all you did to ensure the Santa Fe you loved will retain its “unique charm and distinction … born of age, tradition and environment, which are Santa Fe’s most priceless assets.”
Randall Bell
president, Old Santa Fe Association
Hypocrisy on display
The hypocrisy of today’s GOP knows no bounds. Those who have defended or chose to ignore the moral failings of a president who had an affair with a porn star while his third wife was at home with their 6-month-old child, whose credible sexual assaults allegations against him are too numerous to keep track of, and who openly claims his fame entitles him to assault women, have surrendered all right to judge whether others have committed “reckless behavior” (“GOP renews calls for Montoya to drop out,” Oct. 14). Isn’t Anissa Tinnin, Republican Party executive director, aware that her party no longer needs to hide its racist and homophobic agenda behind such phrases? The modern GOP is a party without principles, and its attempts to assert some at this point would be laughable if they weren’t couched in such hatred.
Jonathan Lathrop
Los Alamos
Election reform solution
Sin verguenza: That’s the Spanish expression for “without shame.” Do the governors of Texas, Georgia and others have any idea how it looks for Black and Hispanic voters standing in lines for six or more hours? They both have closed polling places in minority neighborhoods and done many other little emoluments to suppress minority votes; you know, like moving the only vote drop box in Harris County, Texas, (Houston with 2.4 million voters) to the most extreme distance from the voters.
Rather than expand the Supreme Court, I would suggest massive election reform. That will eventually solve all problems. Courts, voting, equality, money in politics, climate issues. The real fear of the right is democracy, not socialism.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Do they work?
New Mexico’s governor has imposed additional virus edicts on the citizens, but are her orders really based on good science and constitutional law? Lockdowns are far from settled science. According to over 30,000 world health scientists, including epidemiologists from the universities of Harvard, Stanford and Oxford, who signed onto the Great Barrington Declaration, “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. … Schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching. Extracurricular activities, such as sports, should be resumed. … Arts, music, sport and other cultural activities should resume. Restaurants and other businesses should open.”
Are New Mexicans actually benefiting from these frustrating economic, social and personal restrictions? Are the governor’s restrictions of New Mexican’s constitutional liberties more damaging to the public’s well-being than is the disease? Will the state legislators perform their duty to soberly and effectively address these issues, or will our legislators simply abdicate to the governor’s unilateral decisions?
Raymond Singer
Santa Fe
Against PRC ‘reform’
Please vote! And when you get to Constitutional Amendment 1, vote no. Constitutional Amendment 1 is supposed to “fix” our Public Regulation Commission. It replaces all five elected PRC members with three appointed ones. We know from the U.S. Supreme Court process how un-democratic appointments can be. We know Constitutional Amendment 1 is supported by an out-of-state group that is keeping its donors secret. Since the reforms of 2012, the PRC has done well, standing up to our utilities so they treat consumers fairly. New Energy Economy, retakeourdemocracy.org and Think New Mexico are all opposed to Constitutional Amendment 1. Keep the PRC accountable to the people. Remember to vote no on the PRC “fix.”
William Bruno
Santa Fe
