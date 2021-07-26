The thunderstorm on Saturday knocked out the traffic signal at Paseo de Peralta and Washington Avenue. As of Sunday afternoon it hadn’t been restored, and all the lights blinked red. Drivers took turns and traffic flowed smoothly, with less backup and wait times than when the signal was working. Maybe we could keep it that way.
Steve Dayton
Santa Fe
Support for Regis Pecos
I am writing as a Cochiti Pueblo member and health educator to support the stance that Regis Pecos is undertaking on behalf of our young generation (“Pecos quits House post over handling of matter,” July 24). My dad, math teacher Nat A. Chavez, always instilled in us a respect for education. I myself am a graduate of St. Catherine Indian School; amid the turmoil of what is being found today in unmasked boarding school cemeteries, I, fortunately, can attest for my school and my education. I speak in support of Pecos. He is a godparent, along with his mom, to my 20-year-old daughter, a 2020 graduate of Santa Fe Indian School. We are Native people — educated Native people.
Christina Chavez-Trujillo
Albuquerque
The wrong person
The decision by the Legislative Education Study Committee to retain Rachel Gudgel as director resulted in the resignation of Regis Pecos, policy adviser for the New Mexico House Majority Office. The wrong person left. Gudgel had proved herself insensitive to the needs of Native children and incapable of leading efforts to improve educational opportunities for them. Pecos has been a force for a more just New Mexico for the past 30 years. As a peacemaker, he has brought people together across divides of race, culture and class to resolve some of the most difficult and painful conflicts in our state.
To stay in his position, Pecos, a former governor of Cochiti Pueblo, needed to see legislative action to address the bias and discrimination against Native children, as spelled out in the Yazzie/Martinez v. New Mexico decision. Removing Gudgel would have been a significant step in that direction. Pecos acted, he said, on behalf of his grandchildren. He could not be part of an institution that tolerated the bias and racism that has hurt Native children, and others, for too long. I thank him for all he has done for New Mexicans to help heal our wounds and keep a vision of justice and equity alive. And I wish him well as he continues to build a great legacy — including as a loving grandpa.
Lucy Moore
Santa Fe
Shoutout to firefighters
Big shoutout to the Santa Fe Fire Department. All the men and women out at Franklin E. Miles Park recently did such an amazing job. Every family that walked up got greeted and were welcomed. I appreciate all that these women and men do every day, but today was extra special! Thank you beyond words.
Tracy Aragon
Santa Fe
‘All the same’
A few weeks ago, I was conversing with the bus driver about the state of affairs in America today. We both agreed that America was perhaps as divided and divisive as we have ever witnessed. Why have white supremacist organizations seemingly come out of the woodwork? “We are all the same,” the driver stated quite simply. Why are numerous states either passing laws or attempting to pass laws designed, in my opinion, to discriminate against the less affluent and people of color? I had thought the Voting Rights Act of 1965 had raised the consciousness of most Americans to the level where they at least acknowledged that all eligible citizens should be allowed to freely participate in elections.
However, after 70 years upon this planet, it has become quite clear to me that the establishment of laws alone cannot change how we think and feel about one another. It requires a raising of one’s consciousness to come to the realization; we are all the same.
Norman Sanborn
Santa Fe
