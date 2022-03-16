I just had to write and say "thank you" to the Santa Fe community and give a huge shout-out to the Rotary Club of Santa Fe for its donation to our backpack project. We live in a city filled with kindness, giving and love. You all came together in helping with the project.
It never would have happened without the kindness of the Rotary Club. Its donation was the key, and how the community jumped on board to help fill and deliver 400 backpacks to needy students in five Santa Fe schools was amazing. Members of our church and the Rotary Club helped deliver, the Santa Fe Fire and Police departments also loaded up their trucks and made deliveries to the schools. Neighbors and friends joined in the fun.
The school principals, teachers, parents and students were blown away with the backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks and hygiene kits. The feedback I got from everyone was overwhelming. To hear that students are coming to school hungry and with no school supplies, and not knowing what toothpaste is, well, those backpacks had a little of everything needed.
I am so grateful, thankful and very proud of my community. Philadelphia may be the city of Brotherly Love, but Santa Fe sure does have a whole lot of love and this project proved that, BIG TIME! Those of you who have lived here your whole life or those who are newcomers must feel the love.
I thank everyone who helped make the backpack project a success. Four-hundred backpacks filled, zipped and delivered. Job well-done, Santa Fe.
Joni Brenneisen
Christ Church Santa Fe
Santa Fe
Remember history
In 1938, a friend of mine visited family in Germany. While she was there, she attended one of Hitler's rallies. She said he was very charismatic. He was telling the people what they wanted to hear. They hated the Jews. History is repeating itself.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Trump vs. Putin?
Of all of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s misjudgments, his worst was not invading Ukraine while Donald Trump was president. Trump would have defended Putin’s determination to Make Russia Great Again and would have worked to calm Europe. Some believe Putin expected Trump to win a second term and then pull out of NATO.
Linda Burchfiel
Santa Fe
City same
Are we still the “City Different”? Are building codes being used? How many chain stores are there now? Do houses, neighborhoods, buildings look like the Santa Fe style once was? The growth of our city and the newcomers appear to disregard what has made our city unique. What is each family and the government doing to keep us special? Hopefully, we will work out ways to keep our traditional structures alive.
Diane LeResche
Santa Fe
Grateful teachers
As a New Mexico teacher, I think we in the profession complain a bit too much. What other public service profession offers a six months on/six months off work year plus personal, professional, and sick leave at a full-time salary? None. Despite its many difficulties, we New Mexico teachers have a lot to be grateful for.
Scott Shuker
Santa Fe
Book ban danger
I agree whole heartedly with Nicoletta Munroe's "My View" ("Censoring books is a sign of tyranny, March 13) regarding banning books. I find it almost impossible to believe that we are experiencing this phenomenon in 21st century America. The fascists have us in their sights.
Terry Smith
Santa Fe
