Thank you, Santa Fe! The Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico thanks Santa Fe for the generous support we received during our recent fire evacuation of the AWC Pet Center in Las Vegas, N.M. Thanks to the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds and the Cooperative Extension Service for making a building available and supporting us in so many ways. Thanks to the hundreds of generous Santa Feans for donating pet food, towels, blankets, etc., to stock the fire shelter. Thanks to the many volunteers who cleaned mountains of laundry every day to keep the animals clean and sanitary. And thanks to the many other volunteers who prepared dog treats, helped clean the shelter or just spent time with dogs to calm them during a very stressful experience.

Thanks, too, to our Santa Fe-area partners, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, Kindred Spirits, Española Humane, VCA Arrighetti Animal Hospital and other animal welfare partners across the state.

Marshall Poole

Popular in the Community