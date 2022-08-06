Thank you, Santa Fe! The Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico thanks Santa Fe for the generous support we received during our recent fire evacuation of the AWC Pet Center in Las Vegas, N.M. Thanks to the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds and the Cooperative Extension Service for making a building available and supporting us in so many ways. Thanks to the hundreds of generous Santa Feans for donating pet food, towels, blankets, etc., to stock the fire shelter. Thanks to the many volunteers who cleaned mountains of laundry every day to keep the animals clean and sanitary. And thanks to the many other volunteers who prepared dog treats, helped clean the shelter or just spent time with dogs to calm them during a very stressful experience.
Thanks, too, to our Santa Fe-area partners, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, Kindred Spirits, Española Humane, VCA Arrighetti Animal Hospital and other animal welfare partners across the state.
Marshall Poole
chair, board of directors
Animal Welfare Coalition
of Northeastern New Mexico
Las Vegas, N.M.
Up for grabs
I am writing in opposition to the proposed rezoning and subdivision in the Old Pecos Trail corridor. I do not live near the corridor, but I value it as a more peaceful entry into Santa Fe, removed from the ugliness of big box stores, intense traffic and high-density everything that comes with Cerrillos and St. Francis roads.
I don’t understand why a zoning override is even on the table. Just because a developer wants to make money with housing doesn’t mean it should be considered. Are all parcels up for grabs now, waiting to be turned over to the highest bidder regardless of the wishes of the community and previously considered zoning? It seems developers, especially of high-end housing, are insatiable, and the Planning Commission and City Council are kept busy feeding the alpha predators of the development industry.
Ulrike Porat
Santa Fe
Happy launch
My wife, Anna Hargreaves, and I remember with pleasure Magistrate George Anaya’s helpful counsel to us during the civil wedding ceremony he performed 20 years ago — “… to help each other be all that we can be!” We loved reading The New Mexican‘s well-deserved tribute to him (“Magistrate Anaya retiring after 30 years on the bench,” Aug. 3) and will always appreciate his helping to launch our marriage in such a positive way.
Drew Stewart and Anna Hargreaves
Santa Fe
Losing legitimacy
Without knowing more of the details on this particular case (“Santa Fe priest removed from position amid investigation,” Aug. 2), I’d say the Roman Catholic Church has been in a legitimacy crisis for many years because of a plethora of priest abuses. The fact the church’s male-dominated hierarchy is doing more to remove alleged sexual abusers from their posts is obviously appropriate, but this action alone does not begin to deal with deeply fractured trusts. I have friends who are priests/nuns from varied faiths — we are all grieved by the depth of betrayals of our spiritual/emotional/physical trust and confidences. My strong opinion is that the Roman Catholic Church, from the pope down, must fess up. It must openly acknowledge its moral failures, and it must bring in a new era of openness and reconciliation. I see no path forward otherwise.
Marc Perry Ph.D., MSW
Santa Fe
Better control
I would like to respond to the excellent letter (“Rodenticides can harm wildlife, pets,” Aug. 3) about K9 search and rescue animals and their interaction with rodenticides. Not only are these highly trained dogs out in the wilderness saving lives on a volunteer basis, they are putting their own lives on the line because of the use of rodenticides by people who obviously do not read the label on this poison, or who don’t care. There is no antidote for rodenticide poisoning. How can people not get this? Not only do these rodenticides kill K9 search and rescue dogs, but they also kill our domestic pets and the good predators (owls, coyotes, ravens, hawks, snakes, etc.) who control rodents more effectively than poisons. There are so many safe alternatives to rodenticides as a means to control rodents. Search online or go to the Eldorado Wildlife Advocacy Group Facebook site for a list.