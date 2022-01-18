Last week the paper had an article about the Center for COVID Control ("COVID test site in Santa Fe not approved by DOH," Jan. 14). This article matched my experience exactly. There were at least 60 people in line waiting when I got there. The only person running the operation disappeared into the trailer for about 20 minutes, leaving everyone standing there wondering what was going on. This happened twice, then the person came out of the trailer and got in a van and left.
Eventually two other people showed up and started handing out cards asking for a photo of my drivers license as well as my insurance card, information I did not feel comfortable giving out but needed a test and submitted anyway. After swabbing my nose I was told to drop my sample in a cardboard box on a chair outside in the sun. When I questioned why the samples where outside in the sun I was told, "oh, they're ok." It was not what I would call even close to a professional medical organization, especially when it took five days to get my results. I want my information removed from this organization. If others believe the way I do and had the same experience that I did, we need to contact the New Mexico Attorney General's Office to see what can be done.
Michael Shea
Santa Fe
Called out
Djokovic is a Djoke!
Edward Quintana
Santa Fe
Deep roots
Having just read what I consider to be a fair article about House Speaker Brian Egolf ("Egolf rises rapidly in New Mexico politics," Jan. 16), I must take issue with the statement by Rep Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, that Egolf and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth "...don't have a single connection to traditional New Mexico." Whereas Egolf's connections are made clear in the article, we are left with Montoya's misleading statement about Sen. Wirth.
The grandson of John Gaw Meem, who is known for efforts to keep Santa Fe's traditional architecture intact, Wirth's lineage has an enormous connection to traditional New Mexico. Dating back to the 1920s, his family's contributions to Northern New Mexico remain evident not only in traditional architecture, but in generous gifts of land to St. John's College, Santa Fe Preparatory School, Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary and The Carmelite Monastery. His mother, Nancy Meem Wirth, has spearheaded such organizations as Cornerstones, which has made great strides in renovation of churches in Northern New Mexico and other historic buildings. She has also spent countless hours in reading with students in the public schools and meeting with people who sought help from St. Vincent de Paul when my husband and I volunteered for that organization. Sen. Wirth's roots in New Mexico go deep.
Marie White
Santa Fe
She saved lives
Re: the column ("Pandemic has changed the game for MLG," Jan. 16): Many lives have been saved due to the governor's background in public health. If you have gone food shopping or done so many things, you may be alive because of that background. She deserves our thanks.
Betty Hileman
Cerrillos
Frustrated fan
At the beginning of every college basketball season, I find myself needing to write the New Mexican sports desk about the lack of coverage of the University of New Mexico women's basketball team. I continue to be amazed at this paper's failure to provide news about a team that finished last season No. 1 in The Mountain West and so far (as of this writing) this season, 6-0 in Mountain West play. Plenty of your readers follow the Lady Lobos. We expect our local newspaper to do the same. I encourage other readers who share my frustration to let the sports editor know.
Karen Klinefelter
Santa Fe
Fix the problem
I see today a letter writer doesn’t think the paper should report on high COVID numbers because, “kids and teens are far more likely to be killed or injured from gunfire.” Hmmm. It would be nice if any folks with such beliefs might lose their qualms about limiting firearms.
Shane Woolbright
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.