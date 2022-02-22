This is about the Los Prados subdivision proposed for the South Meadows Road area. I am fortunate to have been able to get a home thanks to Homewise. Now that people have a home, some forget the people who still want a home of their own. Homewise is creating a 50 percent-affordable home project. Rather than Homewise, let’s make all developments follow this new way of life. We need to protect future generations from Santa Fe becoming like Aspen, Colo., where only the richest can afford to live and everyone else has to scramble. Let’s make Santa Fe set the new standard — a developer who wants to do 50/50 housing. We are a desirable location, so we hold the cards, not the developers. Let Homewise do this project and set the new standard.
Martin Herrera
Santa Fe
Too much power
Vladimir Putin: You are getting old and your brain is not right. You are obsessive and show signs of paranoia. You are about to engage in the slaughter of Ukrainians and of your own young men. Please consider checking yourself into an asylum for the mentally impaired and get the help you need. In your condition, you should not have the kind of power you exert. Most of us want to see the Russian population thrive. Please, just let us go on with our lives.
Irene Wachtel
Santa Fe
A packed section
As I do every Sunday, I pore over the Opinion section, with My Views, editorials and letters to the editor. I was especially moved to read Sunday’s selection. The article (“Children can handle the truth of history,” My View, Feb. 20) was deep and profound. It described the German educational system requiring students to read about the Holocaust so “the atrocity wouldn’t be forgotten.” Our society also can handle the sad history we have about racism and war. The letter commenting on the necessity of swimming pools touched my heart (“Working families need access to swimming,” Feb. 20). Not only should all children learn to swim, but they should enjoy those recreational opportunities with their parents when possible.
The two My Views (“Five life lessons from Javier Gonzales” and “Remembering my friend and his legacy,” Feb. 20) describing their love and affection for our beloved former mayor, Javier Gonzales, brought tears to my eyes. The editorial (“Learning right lessons from the San Francisco recall,” Our View, Feb. 20) was an important reminder about priorities, dealing with what matters and leaving the rest behind. These are but a few of the wonderful articles in today’s paper. I am so happy to live in this community, which has its priorities straight, as far as I can see.
Elizabeth Bradley
Santa Fe
The bilingual stutterer
The Associated Press article (“Unraveling the biology of a mysterious condition: Stuttering,” Feb. 20) certainly conveyed that in this era of medical breakthroughs, there is much we do not know about the cause and treatment of stuttering. I applaud your publishing this article for bringing stuttering to the forefront, but it failed in covering all the bases in terms of modern-day stuttering in the United States.
We live in a different United States with massive immigration in the last few decades, resulting in countless foreign languages being spoken in this country. Bilingual children who stutter may speak one language at home and then English outside of the house. Stuttering is tough enough for a young person, and stuttering in two languages is not easy. The Stuttering Foundation website has a brochure, “Stuttering and the Bilingual Child,” available for download. Bilingual children who stutter deserve a place at the table in the current stuttering equation in the United States.
Juan Gardea
South Bend, Ind.
Tell all the history
I ask you, by your efforts to avoid discomfort for white, Christian children by excluding certain pertinent information from their education, don’t you inevitably cause a continuation of suffering for our Black, brown, yellow, red and rainbow children? While excluding information might alleviate some of the discomfort that learning the truth can bring, it also prevents our children from learning history, civility, compassion and the meaning of the words of our Lord?
W.L. Underwood
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.