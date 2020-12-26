What a year!
An unstable national leader, a presidential election, the coronavirus pandemic, racial unrest in the nation and close to home, news about justice, local elections and education, dominated the past 12 months. As always, our readers spoke out about the issues close to their hearts. Over the summer, we estimate the volume of letters and My Views tripled, and that could be an underestimation. While readers covered the big national and international topics, many missives were close to home, with outpourings of letters written about the Santa Fe Plaza and the destruction of the obelisk. Readers opined about weeds, masks (wearing and not), murals and politics, always with gusto and passion. They worried most about the survival of this democracy and, like all of us, are hoping for a better 2021.
Harsher punishments, Jan. 5
New Mexico has become a haven for drugs, crime and unbelievable evil. What we need is a public listing of all judges and their judgments so we can vote some of them out and place harsh and strict conservative judges that will put real fear in all potential evildoers. Criminals have gotten used to “catch a little fox, put it in a box and then let it go.” A few heads need to roll — those of criminals and judges.
Lawrence Leyba
Santa Fe
Removing firearms, Jan. 15
I’m unsure why so many are up in arms about the proposed “red-ﬂag” law (“Gov.: ‘Extreme risk’ gun bill on agenda for session,” Jan. 8). To me, it’s a perfectly sensible law designed to simply remove the tools from someone who could possibly harm others.
Please tell me what’s wrong with calling the police if someone who has been drinking at home intends to drive? The police can then come to the house and legally conﬁscate all the cars, trucks and motorcycles owned by that person, just in case. … Sorry, I misunderstood — the legislation will only apply to ﬁrearms?
Neil Binderman
Roswell
Save piece of history before it’s too late, Feb. 4
A tragic loss is about to take place as the city and Historic Districts Review Board are allowing the destruction of the beautiful and popular mural on Guadalupe Street created by Gilberto Guzmán, a Santa Fe Living Treasure (“Demolition work to begin at Vladem,” Jan. 25).
The mural, despite its popularity, is quite literally being treated like garbage as, in a matter of days, it will be thrown in a dumpster to make way for a hulking modern building that is out of character with this historic area. We are supposed to be the City Different, but as public art is trashed to make way for a building designed by moneyed interests rather than with historic values in mind, one more step is taken to make us the City Just the Same as Everywhere Else.
Is there no one in city government with the artistic imagination to save this piece of history?
Deborah Reade
Santa Fe
Connect Richards now, Feb. 14
It deﬁnitely is a no-brainer to pave a much-needed roadway in the heart of the city (“No-brainer,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 10) to connect to the Genoveva Chavez Community Center, Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts.
A straight shot is desperately needed to access these great facilities. Neighbors opposing this road are only concerned about their property instead of the good of the entire city needing better access.
It’s not fair to the other neighbors who have roads with diverted inﬂux of traffic because of the road not being built. It’s time for city officials to do what is best for our bustling city.
Steven Valdez
Santa Fe
Spreading coronavirus, March 8
There are about 28 million Americans without health insurance. They will not see a doctor or go to a hospital even if they develop early symptoms of the new virus. They will also be unable to quarantine for two weeks since they could not work if they are in quarantine. That puts those of us who can afford doctors and quarantine at risk from a pandemic if it happens. Bernie Sanders’ call for universal health care is the only way to protect ourselves as well as those without health insurance in a pandemic. I will be voting for Bernie.
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
Follow the leadership of our governor, March 29
Our family is grateful that New Mexico has a governor that is taking a decisive, information-based approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. Crises management is an essential skill for executive leadership. Take a minute to compare a recent Michelle Lujan Grisham news conference with one by President Donald Trump. In my opinion, he is disassembling in front of our eyes. It pains me to say this, but I think it’s time to ignore what Trump says altogether and just follow the leadership of our health experts and local governments.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Offer hope, April 10
Thank you, Santa Fe New Mexican, for your excellent coverage of the coronavirus. Yesterday as I read the paper, I also read a grim commentary in the New York Times by Nicholas Kristof. I was ﬂoored by the predictions he shared. Then a few pages on, the Times offered solace and hope with letters from readers “that warm the heart.” Whew! That was the real takeaway I got. It soothed my anxious soul. I carried on.
Can we do the same once a week? Our local paper is a lifeline for many. Let’s share our stories of resilience. I’d be the ﬁrst to connect with others in this way. Thank you for always coming through for us.
Consuelo Rojas
Santa Fe
Take precautions, April 26
On a recent trip to Lowe’s, I was concerned to see very few people in masks or gloves. I also didn’t see any evidence of carts being wiped down. If I go into other “essential” stores, there are notices of carts wiped down, evidence of carts wiped down, and staff and customers wearing masks or gloves or both.
Celia Hulton
Santa Fe
From the rooftops, May 10
Trumpers’ new battle cry: “Give me liberty and give me death.”
Jerri Udelson, M.P.H.
Santa Fe
Testing, please, May 15
We need testing.
We need more testing.
We need more readily available testing. (Do I have to be symptomatic to be tested?)
We need more reliable testing. (Am I positive/negative when the test says so?)
We need more informative testing. (My test is positive. Am I contagious or immune?)
Then we can move forward.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
Unfair to pigs, May 31
Concerning David Cartwright’s online comments May 29 (“Illegal campﬁres, excess trash, human waste mar Santa Fe National Forest”): Cartwright states that he is “amazed on a regular basis what pigs people can be.”
My pigs were greatly offended by his characterization.
F. Richard Sanchez
Santa Fe
All of us, June 7
Until all of us can breathe, none of us can breathe.
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
A suffocating sentence, June 12
Does anyone remember pressing as a death sentence given in medieval times? Well it was. A person was pressed to death with stones or weights placed over his body. Sound familiar? According to Wikipedia, this form of execution is no longer used by any government. Why is the police force allowed to use it? Four men at 200 pounds is 800 pounds — almost half a ton, almost half a small car sitting on a man’s chest. Pressing down so a man can’t catch his next breath.
Ann Batum
Santa Fe
Another option, June 21
“To the heroes of the federal army who fell at the battle of Valverde, fought with the rebels February 21, 1862.
To the heroes who have fallen in the various battles with savage Indians in the territory of New Mexico;
To the heroes of the federal army who fell at the battles of Canon del Apache and Pigeon’s Ranch (La Glorieta) Fought with the Rebels March 28, 1863 and to those who fell at the battle fought with the rebels at Peralta April 15, 1862.”
These words from the obelisk on the Plaza seem to honor the federal army. Move it to the grounds of the federal building, and put the Kit Carson obelisk in storage.
David Martinez
Santa Fe
Quieter Plaza will be more enjoyable place, June 30
Kudos to Mayor Alan Webber, the City Council and merchants on the Plaza. I have been wondering how long it would take the city to help make the experience downtown a pleasant one.
I am always excited to show off our lovely city. Each time my out-of-state friends come visit, we enjoy shopping and dining. We spend a lot of money.
Our experiences with noisy, polluting cars and motorcycles have always been disturbing. On visits to the Thunderbird Bar and Grill balcony, we observed several cars with loud music and noisy mufflers circling the Plaza over and over.
This behavior needed to be addressed.
Just because people have always been allowed to do something does not make it right. The downtown merchants need the tourism. With no dirty, noisy traffic, the Plaza should and will come alive. Restaurants can expand to sidewalks. And merchants can display goods. With pedestrian traffic in the streets, everything will be more inviting. I know I will deﬁnitely visit more often and bring every visitor to our lovely city.
The city does need to address the parking issue, though. Find a nearby area where a multilevel garage can be built. Offer the ﬁrst hour or two of parking free. You could also select a designated area for handicap drop off closer to the city center.
Randy Grant
Santa Fe
Swim supporter, July 9
It’s a shame that a recreation-minded city like Santa Fe has city management that does not respond to calls to open Bicentennial Pool. It would be a lot easier than opening Genoveva Chavez Community Center pool under COVID- 19 protocols.
And it’s a lot closer than Abiquiú Lake, where I drive twice a week to get my swim ﬁx. Hurry, before the lake’s green algae blooms!
Meg MacDonald
Santa Fe
Let RBG rest, July 22
If President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had any class, they would allow Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to retire with the assurance that her replacement would not be taken up until after the November election. Unfortunately they won’t, so she must soldier on even though she deserves a well-earned rest. Sad.
Sam Pick
Santa Fe
Voting? Turn it in by hand, Aug. 13
I have requested my mail-in ballot for the November election but will hand-carry (masked and distanced) my completed ballot to an early voting site regardless of how bad COVID-19 is at the time. Louis DeJoy, new CEO of the U.S. Postal Service, has contributed $1.2 million to the Trump Victory Fund. He was hired in June without any relevant postal experience and is now responsible for a hiring freeze and other cutbacks at the post office. It’s carefully disguised voter suppression. By hand-carrying my vote, I will ensure my vote arrives and is counted, and ensure my vote does not feed into the voting-by-mail fraud conspiracy.
Teresa Trujillo
Santa Fe
All hands on deck, Aug. 20
If a volunteer crew from a plastering company can clean up a good segment of the Santa Fe River (“Healthy river beneﬁts all of Santa Fe,” My View, Aug. 16), how about the city calling for a volunteer crew to tackle the median strip weed debacle? We know there’s no money, but there’s plenty of goodwill. Bring rakes, shovels, gloves, sunblock and sunhats. The city can supply the trash bags and pylons to keep the workers safe. Deal?
Bob Dowling
Santa Fe
Removal was key, Aug. 30
I seem to have a great deal of time on my hands these days, as do many of my friends. So I have been thinking, “How did we get into this state?” I must blame the Republicans in the Senate. If they had voted to convict President Donald Trump and remove him from office, our country would surely be in a better state of affairs. These Republicans must be aware that they are largely responsible for many of the lost lives, as well as many others sick and dying every day. Now they have resisted voting for a second relief bill that will help not only our fellow citizens but also our economy.
Grace Lundeen
Santa Fe
Bend the knee, Sept. 18
Snow would be welcome in Santa Fe — Jon Snow that is. The city should build a statue in the park for George R.R. Martin. He’s an overachiever in community building and as a job creator. He’s given many of us hope and validation. Most of all, he’s given us purpose.
Jennie Cooley
Santa Fe
Pay parents, Sept. 24
Regarding the article “Over 160 teachers want to stay remote,” published Sept. 18: If teachers insist on not returning to their classrooms, perhaps their paychecks should be reallocated to the parents willing to home-school. Students will be better off, and we will stop paying for the farce of virtual learning for elementary school kids.
Andie Grison
Santa Fe
A breaking heart, Oct. 14
The obelisk has been toppled. I am trying to make sense of this. Born and raised in Santa Fe, my heart is breaking. The memorial to soldiers, including those who fought in New Mexico Civil War battles, is gone because some ill-informed people thought it only symbolized war against the Native Americans. I cannot, nor will I ever, condone the destruction of property. I truly feel the mayor has failed Santa Fe. He stated back when he tried to bring down the obelisk in the middle of the night that he would form a committee to ﬁgure out a solution for the memorial. That was four months ago, so people who had nothing better to do took action for him. Like I said, my heart is breaking.
Patricia Catanach
Albuquerque
The people acted
Good riddance to the Masonic phallus, an object less concerned with history than with political and patriarchal dominance. When leaders don’t lead, the people will — and should. Now let’s replace that thing with something much, much better.
Diana Thatcher
Santa Fe
Open Plaza, Oct. 18
The deﬁnition of “plaza” is an open space. From now on, let’s just leave Santa Fe’s Plaza as an open space.
Ann Young
Santa Fe
Relief, Nov. 11
Whew!
Arlene Siegel
Santa Fe
Winning! Nov. 11
Democracy wins, along with decency, sanity and truth.
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
Make him irrelevant, Nov. 15
Now that President “Me and Only Me” will be forced to face a crushing defeat, he is bound and determined to keep the 77 million people who voted to oust him from enjoying a moment’s peace. True to form, it’s clearly Donald Trump’s tactic to create chaos and to grab every headline to keep himself in the spotlight. He is having this tantrum because, for him, negative attention is as good as positive attention as long as he remains the topic of every conversation. His enablers on his staff and in Congress are feeding his ego for their own spineless reasons that are hard to fathom. Starting Jan. 21, my fondest hope is we never see this buffoon on the front page again. He will become irrelevant.
Marlene Barnes
Santa Fe
