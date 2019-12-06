“ Hi there! I am a searcher of nearly three years. Forrest is a kind person whose objective was simply to get people to channel their energies into hiking, reading, fishing, research and healthy family time outdoors. We can’t go suing people when things don’t go our way, especially those who have honorably served our country and given us all an absolute golden opportunity to enrich our lives.” Courtney Roberts
“ Forrest Fenn is an ‘Old World’ romantic carving his initials on the Trunk of Life. He has served his country with honor and has been blessed with wonderful childhood memories that Tom Sawyer would have been proud to reminisce. … Those who ridicule the messenger are missing the message. The real treasure is found in Forrest. Know Forrest and you’ll find the treasure.” Dik Mickle
“ Sore loser. He won’t get a penny.” Tracey Davis
“ This is just sad. I am a fellow searcher for the treasure. Forrest has done this from his heart. So many people feel entitled. Could you imagine being so wrong about something that it makes you angry enough at someone who is giving something away, that you sue him?” William Price
