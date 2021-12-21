Governor’s spokesman Tripp Stelnicki resigns to prioritize mental health, Dec. 21
“I am reminded of President Clinton’s adviser yada George Stephanopoulos resigning after five years with the Clinton campaign and presidency. I am not an admirer of Stephanopoulos. But I think resignations like Stelnicki’s and others’ say a lot about what the public and press in particular demand of public servants. I am tired of the press thinking they are not a part of this country’s spiral into a commode.” Augustin de la Sierra
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks low-carbon fuel standard for New Mexico, Dec. 21
“We really need to raise mileage standards. You guys might as well get used to the idea because it is coming and will be rolled out sooner or later. As the climate goes further out of whack, humanity will be presented with a stark choice to do something or largely perish. It may be too late then, but there won’t be any stopping all the reactions you can bet come from the world as a whole finally understanding and acknowledging what we have done.” Robert Fields
State auditor again admonishes Santa Fe over late audit, Dec. 21
“Totally unacceptable. Major staffing changes need to be made.” Scott Smart
