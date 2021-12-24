For joy or jest, fruitcake endures, Dec. 24
"Personally, I detest most sweets and dessert things, so fruitcake is no different than anything else. That having been said, my mother used to hate fruitcake in particular. One year, I found a Christmas card with the cartoon Maxine (that grumpy old lady with the bunny slippers) on it, and on the front, Maxine says, 'You know where the tradition of giving away a fruitcake at the holidays comes from?' and on the inside of the card she says, 'Well it's either that or eat the dang thing.' I know some people like it. Kudos to the brave companies and individuals who make them for the devotees. Charlotte Rowe
One last ride for Santa Fe's retiring fire chief, Dec. 24
The city was lucky to have you. As was everyone who had a chance to work with you. Good luck, Babs. AJ Kleinman
