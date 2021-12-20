Has New Mexico Corrections Department limited use of solitary confinement? Dec. 19
“Maybe it’s progress that they at least know they should make it look as if they’re torturing fewer people? The most efficient way, of course, of producing that look would be to have fewer people in solitary.” Emily Hartigan
In new maps, New Mexico Democrats may have drawn party into a tough spot, Dec. 20
“The 3rd District is beyond crazy! Nuts! Doesn’t matter which political party! NUTS! Cleve Spence
“Republicans said they were against the redistricting map right up until it passed despite their votes against it, now they’re saying they’re for it. Were they lying then, or are they lying now? One way or the other, they’re lying. Dottie Butler
Archbishop calls for nuclear disarming, Dec. 20
“If the Archbishop and the Pope are talking to the world, they are wasting their time and reducing their cred. Does the Pope think Pakistan, crazy Iran and North Korea, China and Russia will listen? China and Russia have warfare in their DNA, and they have expansionist desires. We absolutely need the deterrent. Advanced non-nuclear weapons have been developed and can kill as many people as nuclear ones; just takes longer. Numbers are imprecise, but more Japanese civilians were killed with fire-bombing than by the nuclear bombs. The Pope and Archbishop should pray for a drastic change in human nature. Ain’t gonna happen. Btw, I am a practicing Catholic. Mass every morning and Sunday. I respect the Archbishop’s and Pope’s views on the faith but dismiss anything and everything political from them. Both come from far left views I don’t share. Tell the priests to keep their homilies to 5 minutes or less Archbishop Wester.” Joe Martinez
