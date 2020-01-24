From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 25, 1920: “I am sure that such a move at this time is ill advised,” writes U.S. Senator A.A. Jones of New Mexico to Arthur Seligman, president of the Santa Fe Business Men’s Cooperative association, the senator stating positively that an attempt to get a new site for the new post office now would be sure to mean an “extended delay.” This is line with the general sentiment in Santa Fe not to risk what has been gained by changing our minds at the eleventh hour about the site.
Jan. 25, 1945: Democratic City Chairman Lucas Sena proposed today that Republicans and Democrats agree on three candidates for the city school board to run without opposition in the Feb. 13 election.
Sena said a meeting of Democrats at the State House of Representatives last night authorized appointment of a committee of six empowered to negotiate with the Republicans in selection of a coalition ticket.
Jan. 25, 1970: Arthur Jones of El Segundo, Calif., will meet with Mayor George Gonzales and members of the Santa Fe City Council Wednesday morning to discuss Jones’ appointment as Santa Fe city manager, Mayor Gonzales reported Saturday.
Jan. 25, 1995: Santa Fe businessman Cecil Hueffmeier is way ahead of President Bill Clinton when it comes to paying $5 an hour to workers.
In Clinton’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night, the president urged Congress to “find a way to have the minimum wage be a living wage.” The federal minimum wage is now $4.25 an hour.
Santa Fe’s tight labor market already forces most employers to pay more than the current minimum wage, and usually even that’s not enough.
