From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 3, 1920: The Bosses Now Appeal to Their Followers to "Use Their Fists". Please Call the Mounted Police.
Oct. 3, 1945: Sunday at 2 p.m. the Torreon Addition bridge, connecting that community with Agua Fria Street, will be opened with formal ceremonies in the presence of city and county officials.
Oct. 3, 1995: The state Human Services Department is scheduled to hold a hearing at the state Capitol today on proposed Medicaid regulations that would allow the department to recover real estate, personal property or other assets from the estates of some Medicaid recipients after they die.
