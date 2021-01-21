From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Jan. 22, 1921: Sylvester E. Bailey, sentenced to be hanged at Silver City on February 11, is 60 years old and for long years, if not since the treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, the oldest man whose footsteps have led him unwillingly under the shadow of the hangman’s scaffold.
Jan. 22, 1946: WASHINGTON, Jan. 22 — Most of the Army’s wartime hospitals, including Bruns at Santa Fe, N.M., are not suited for use by the Veterans Administration and comparatively few of them will be taken over by that agency, Gen. Omar H. Bradley told a House Appropriations subcommittee in testimony, made public today.
Jan. 22, 1971: Husky raises were handed to five top hands on Gov. Bruce King’s staff before their first pay day, a rare feat in business and even unusual in the wonderful world of politics and government.
Jan. 22, 1996: The late state Sen. Edward J. Lopez made such an impression on New Mexicans that people who had only met him once or twice showed up Sunday to pay their respects as he lay in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
Lopez, 47, the Senate majority leader and a quietly influential politician since the 1960s, died early Friday morning in Santa Fe of an apparent heart attack.
