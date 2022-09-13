E-voices Sept. 14, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dozens of criminal cases handled by Santa Fe County deputy dismissed or compromised, Sept. 9"The sheriff should be held accountable for hiring this Rambo wannabe." Daniel Mathews "What we have here is a soft-on-crime DA willing to summarily dismiss all of the cases where Santa Fe County Detective Patrick Ficke was involved. I, for one, do not trust this DA." Joseph Tafoya"So much incompetence in New Mexico. Where to begin here?" Gail Odom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Upcoming events Powered by Red Zia Events Newsletter sign up Stay up to date on the latest news and the local entertainment scene by subscribing to The New Mexican's email lists. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morning Headlines Receive a list of headlines from the latest edition of The New Mexican in your inbox every morning. Pasatiempo Newsletter Get the highlights from Santa Fe's weekly magazine of arts, entertainment and culture each Friday. Offers and Promos Contests and special offers from The Santa Fe New Mexican and advertising partners. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists NEW MEXICO COVID-19 FIGURES VIDEO NEWS HIGHLIGHTS MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Articles'She just put a smile on your face whenever you saw her': Colleagues remember Michaelann PereaBear found in Santa Fe neighborhood makes safe return to wildEl Paisano Supermarket returns to Airport Road with expansive new storeDozens of criminal cases handled by Santa Fe County deputy dismissed or compromisedCowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin barred from public office for lifeWebber quietly offers to turn over statue of Spanish conquistadorFive people shot at Santa Fe birthday party25 years later, loved ones host memorial to man killed during Fiesta 1997Cowboy Couy had a fool for a clientHistorical/Hysterical Parade comes back big after pandemic pause Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron For Demons, what hope remains fading fast Ringside Seat Native groups hope to nullify 2-year-old election result Building Santa Fe Heavy lift for city planners: A new general plan Will Webber For Lobos, time to put up or shut up