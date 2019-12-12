“28 permits? Shouldn’t it be 228 permits that need each to discussed by each and every one of the stakeholders? 28 permits? We have got to find more ways to slow down our city’s initiatives to a snail’s crawl. We just have to slow down.” Barry Rabkin
“We’ve never had a public hearing on the proposal, although the water division has presented its proposal multiple times. There are many red flags about the City’s pipeline and other alternatives that might provide true sustainability of a water supply, as well as protecting the Santa Fe River. Yes, the water division has been pushing this for decades, but decision makers should have undertaken water planning BEFORE, not after, making this commitment of tens of millions of dollars.” Katrin Smithback
“Albuquerque already dumps treated wastewater in Rio Grande, be doin it for years.” Steve Gross
